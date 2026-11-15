Ujjain Darshan tourist bus service

If you are visiting Ujjain, the cheapest option to explore Ujjain city is Ujjain Darshan AC Bus service. Moment you get down from intercity bus or train in Ujjain, local auto drivers will show a list of 5-6 attractions and offer to take you there for an amount reaching thousand odd rupees unless you negotiate. Knowing that you have a bus option gives you alternate option, with a comfort of AC bus.

Ujjain Darshan bus operates from 7.30 AM till 7.30 PM covering almost all places of interest in Ujjain, for a fee of 200 INR.

Places covered by Ujjain Darshan bus are pretty extensive. You will probably need 2 full days to explore all of these- if you have only 1 day you will have to skip a few temples.

#1 Mahaka Temple

#2 Bade Ganesh Mandir

#3 Harsiddhi Temple

#4 Char Dham Mandir

#5 Ramghat

#6 Chintaman Ganesh Mandir

#7 Gankalika Temple

#8 Bharthara Caves

#9 Kaal Bhairav Mandir

#10 Siddanath Temple

#11 Mangalnath Mandir

#12 Sandipani Ashram

#13 Ranjanam Temple

Where to board Ujjain Darshan

Doesn't look like Ujjain Darshan bus waits at Ujjain intercity bus station or railway station. It only rounds between tourist spots. So in order to board Ujjain Darshan, you will have to reach one of the attractions in the above list on your own, then wait for next bus to show up.





It will be nice for authorities to provide a dedicated spot in railway station parking and intercity bus stand for Ujjain Darshan and spread awareness and visiting tourists can board Ujjain Darshan from there there.





Limitations of Ujjain Darshan Bus

Time: You will have to wait for next bus, wait for it to fill up and depart- at each spot if you have to spend 15-20 min waiting, that would add up to 3-4 hours during full day. If you are on a tight schedule and trying to visit all key places before evening, a personal taxi or auto would save time.





Cost: 200 Rs ticket is very ideal for solo travelers. For larger groups of 3-4 people, negotiating with an auto guy to show you around might work out better- many of the auto guys ask for around 150 Rs per temple covering 4-5 temples, expecting around 700-800 Rs but can be negotiated downwards during off peak season or if your list has limited spots. Unless you are very religious, some of the temples can be skipped.





More walking: Buses do not go as close to an attraction as auto- for example at Bharthara cave, you will have to walk longer if you reach by bus.





Overall, Ujjain Darshan is a good initiative by MP Govt. An app with real time location of the buses and time remaining for bus to arrive at next spot will be highly useful.