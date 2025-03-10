ToastMasters Journey and Area award
I had a chance to joint toastmasters back in 2008 but that time I didn't join
Recently I joined toastmasters in our company's corporate club, back in June 2024. As there were not much volunteers for office bearers, I also took up role of VP Ed. Finally VP of something.
Recently represented our club in area level International Speech Contest and managed to win 3rd place among the area level contestants. It is not like winning Olympics or world cup but still something worth celebrating as it was my first contest.Watch on youtube)
Award certificate
