ToastMasters Journey and Area award

I had a chance to joint toastmasters back in 2008 but that time I didn't join

Recently I joined toastmasters in our company's corporate club, back in June 2024. As there were not much volunteers for office bearers, I also took up role of VP Ed. Finally VP of something.

Recently represented our club in area level International Speech Contest and managed to win 3rd place among the area level contestants. It is not like winning Olympics or world cup but still something worth celebrating as it was my first contest.

The video of my speech can be seen below ( Watch on youtube

Award certificate

Still a long way to go...