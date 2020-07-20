Pillangoviya Cheluva Krishnana Elli Nodidiri: Kannada song lyrics, translation!

This post provides lyrics and Kannada to English translation of popular Kannada devotional song, "Pillangovia Cheluva Krishnana Elli Nodidiri"





This song was written by saint Purandara Dasa , a 15th century saint born in Shivamogga district. He owns the complete IP of this song, I am only explaining this song for the purpose of those who would like to understand the song. The poem in summary asks if where all have you been able to see Lord Krishna and explains where all one can find SriKrishna.



Let us get started:

|| ಪಲ್ಲವಿ || ಪಿಳ್ಳಂಗೋವಿಯ ಚೆಲುವ ಕೃಷ್ಣನ ಎಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಿದಿರಿ... ರಂಗನಾ ಎಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಿದಿರಿ?

Pallavi (Main Para) : Pillangoviya Cheluva Krishnana Elli NODidiri? Ranganaa elli nODidiri rangana elli nODidiri

English: Where have you seen the beautiful Krishna playing with flute? Where have you seen Ranga (another name for Sri Krishna)





|| ಅನು ಪಲ್ಲವಿ || ಎಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಿದರಲ್ಲಿ ತಾನಿಲ್ಲ -ದಿಲ್ಲವೆಂದು ಬಲ್ಲ ಜಾಣರೆ...

Anu Pallavi (second main para): elli nODidaralli taanilla dillavendu balla jANaru

English: Krishna is not visible anywhere your eyes can reach. Intelligent people know that it takes lots of devotion to be able to see Lord Krishna

Note: Not able to translate "dilla" exactly- I believe poet has taken some liberty to tweak a bit to suit poetry or it was a 15th century word now not in use





||ಚರಣ ೧ || ನಂದಗೋಪನ ಮಂದಿರಂಗಳ ಸಂದು-ಗೊಂದಿನಲಿ!

Nanda gopana mandirangala sandu gondinali

In nook and corners of temples of Nandagopa (another name for Krishna)



ಚಂದ ಚಂದದ ಗೋಪ ಬಾಲರ ವೃಂದ ವೃಂದದಲಿ!

chanda chandada gopa baalara vrunda vrundadali

In community of beautiful Gopalas (Boys taking care of cows)



ಸುಂದರಾಂಗದ ಸುಂದರೀಯರ ಹಿಂದು ಮುಂದಿನಲಿ!

Sundaraangada Sundariyara Hindu Mundinali

Behind and ahead of very beautiful girls (Gopikas)



ಅಂದ-ದಾಕಳ ಕಂದ ಕರುಗಳ ಮಂದೆ ಮಂದೆಯಲಿ!

Andadaakala kanda karugala mande mandeyali

In herds of beautiful cows and calves





(Above para lists various places where one can possibly find Sri Krishna, who is known to love cows, cow care takers and tease young girls)





|| ಪಲ್ಲವಿ || ಪಿಳ್ಳಂಗೋವಿಯ ಚೆಲುವ ಕೃಷ್ಣನ ಎಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಿದಿರಿ... ರಂಗನಾ ಎಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಿದಿರಿ? Pallavi (Main Para) : Pillangoviya Cheluva Krishnana Elli NODidiri? Ranganaa elli nODidiri rangana elli nODidiri English: Where have you seen the beautiful Krishna playing with flute? Where have you seen Ranga (another name for Sri Krishna)





||ಚರಣ ೨ || ಈ ಚರಾಚರದೊಳಗೆ ಜನಂಗಳ ಆಚೆ ಈಚೆಯಲಿ

Ee charaacharadolage janangala aache eecheyali

In various living beings, around people





ಕೇಚರೇಂದ್ರನ ಸುತನ ರಥದ ಅಚ್ಚ ಪೀಠದಲಿ!

Kecharendrana Sutana Rathada Achcha Peethadali

In main seat of royal chariot of Kecharendra (refers to Lord Indra's son, Arjuna)- Krishna was the pilot for Arjuna in Mahabharatha epic.



ನಾಚದೆ ಮಾಧವ ಕೇಶವ ಎಂಬ (ಭಕ್ತರ) ವಾಚಕಂಗಳಲಿ

Naachade Maadhava Keshava emba (bhaktara) vaachakangaLali

In the lips and eyes of all devotees who pray without hesitation uttering "Madhava" , "Keshava" (another name for Sri Krishna)

Note: Some singers are known to omit a word here n there to suit their tone, rythm etc. Like Bhaktara in above line)



ಬೀಚುಕೊಂಡದ ಪುರಂದರ ವಿಠಲನ ಲೋಚನಾಗ್ರದಲಿ

In deepest thoughts of Purandana Vittana of Beechukonda.

Note: Unable to conclude if it is Beechukonda or Veechukonda or Peechukonda- refers to a place but unable to locate modern day name or location of the place. Experts please assist.





|| ಪಲ್ಲವಿ || ಪಿಳ್ಳಂಗೋವಿಯ ಚೆಲುವ ಕೃಷ್ಣನ ಎಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಿದಿರಿ... ರಂಗನಾ ಎಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಿದಿರಿ? Pallavi (Main Para) : Pillangoviya Cheluva Krishnana Elli NODidiri? Ranganaa elli nODidiri rangana elli nODidiri English: Where have you seen the beautiful Krishna playing with flute? Where have you seen Ranga (another name for Sri Krishna)

|| ಅನು ಪಲ್ಲವಿ || ಎಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಿದರಲ್ಲಿ ತಾನಿಲ್ಲ ದಿಲ್ಲವೆಂದು ಬಲ್ಲ ಜಾಣರೆ...

Anu Pallavi (second main para): elli nODidaralli taanilla dillavendu balla jANaru English: Krishna is not visible anywhere your eyes can reach. Intelligent people know that it takes lots of devotion to be able to see Lord Krishna





Note: Many singers skip below mentioned 3rd para and end after above two paragraphs. Some claim below one is the second para and what I have mentioned above is 3rd para. Don't have any authoritative proof to support or reject either of these claims. Use your discretion.





||ಚರಣ ೩ || ಶ್ರೀ ಗುರುಕ್ತ ಸದಾ ಸುಮಂಗಳ ಯೋಗ ಯೋಗದಲಿ!

Shri gurukta sadaa sumangala yOga yOgadali

(3rd Para) In the blessings of Sri Guru wherever he performs Sumangala Yoga



ಅಗಮಾರ್ಥ ದೊಳಗೆ ಮಾಡುವ ಯಾಗ ಯಾಗದಲಿ!

Aagamaarthadol maaduva yaaga yaagadali

In various yaaga (large pooja rituals) performed as per Aagama guidelines (Aagama is a kind of ancient knowledge book or encyclopedia on spiritual rituals and their benefits)



ಶ್ರೀಗೆ ಭಾಗ್ಯನಾಗಿ ವರ್ತಿಪ ಭೋಗ ಭೋಗದಲಿ!

Shrige bhaagyanaagi vartipa bhoga bhogadali

In all the luxury dedicated to Lord



ಭಾಗವತರು ಬಾಗಿ ಹಾಡುವ ರಾಗ ರಾಗದಲಿ!

bhaagavataru baagi haaduva raaga raagadali

In the tunes played by Bhaagavata ( main singer/coordinator in a Yakshagana/folk dances)



Above: Contextual image of Lord Krishna, Rukmini and others from ISKCON Temple, Chennai





The Pillangovia Cheluva Krishnana song carries lots of in-depth meaning- it inspires us to look for God in everyday things and practices and lead a fair, devotional life. Lord Krishna was known for his naughtiness during childhood, for stealing butter and blaming others, harassing young girls and so on. But in his adult life he takes several initiatives to protect the people. Lord Krishna was the pilot for Arjuna's chariot during Mahabharatha war and is credited with giving several clever tips and tricks to Pandavas to help them win the war.



This post is drafted with inputs from Rukmini Bhat and other family members who had more knowledge about the song than me. Jai Shri Krishna.



