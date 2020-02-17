English-to Kannada high quality Translation Service

If you need high quality English to Kannada or Kannada to English translation, you can contact me.This English to Kannada or vice-versa translation will be required for various scenarios such as- To launch Kannada language version of your website with English content- To translate documents between languages- To translate stories/other content for various academic/research/commercial purposes- To translate a book/brochure or other content between English and Kannada languages.Having a Kannada language website/content is essential to satisfy your customers/readers/visitors from Karnataka. Even Karnataka natives who can read English may prefer to read/avail a service in Kannada. Businesses that support and use Kannada will win brownie points from Kannada consumers. Of course having a Kannada website opens up your businesses to lot more prospects who may not be proficient in English.If you are looking to have your website or commercial content translated into Kannada, you can approach me for a quotation.- Kannada is my mother tongue, born in Udupi, Karnataka.- Author of one book in Kannada and English- Multiple articles published in Kannada and English newspapers, magazines- Worked with leading tourism boards to provide content for their website- Been writing contents on this blog and elsewhere for 14+ yearsTranslation of two Kannada Songs to English# 2# 3 World travel in Low Budget- My book available in Kannada and English#4 Kannada and English articles in print, ask for more.ಕನ್ನಡದಿಂದ ಆಂಗ್ಲ ಭಾಷೆಗೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಆಂಗ್ಲ ಭಾಷೆಯಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡಕ್ಕೆ ಭಾಷಾಂತರ ಸೇವೆ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಸಂಪರ್ಕಿಸಿ.- Manual translation, with personal expertise and command over both languages. Accuracy, practicality and meaningfulness of translated content is assured.- Lower fees than corporate businesses providing similar service.- References and samples on demand.- Quick turn around time, minimal paperworkLet me know.