Oman Visa shocker- No Visa on Arrival even with US Visa





There are a dozen websites helping you to get Oman eVisa. It is best to avoid them and apply directly on official government website.

Private e-visa websites charge 5-10 times more than official fees.

Private websites ask too much information, even when irrelevant or not asked for by official website-this is because private websites are unable to dynamically make a field optional/not needed based on visa type and sub time- they get crazy and try to collect every possible information, wasting time and effort.

Private websites often do not disclose amount payable upfront. Only after filling all the fields you will be shown amount to be paid. Many will not check against govt site at this stage or do not feel like exiting as they've filled all information. So this is a clever strategy/trap by private evisa websites.

Why give your details to a middle man? I applied directly on govt website.

My Oman Visa Experience

I applied under 26N based on my US Visa and Oman e-Visa was granted within few hours. I had to pay only 5 rials (INR 1000 approx) for this 10 days, single entry e-visa. If you need more duration you will have to apply for 30 days visa which will cost a bit more.





There was no need to upload tickets, hotel confirmation etc- though there was a section that was for uploading additional documents, only if requested by the officials.





Overall it was very smooth process, took just a few minutes to apply and costed lot less (had read on arrival visa costs 20 rials). No need to waste more time at airport either.





Other ways to optimize your trip to Oman

Enter via Dubai, exit via Oman- travel to Muscat from Dubai by overnight bus- this way you can explore two countries in same trip, without major expense.