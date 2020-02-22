Pondy Must try: Blive ebike tours- Experience and Review









Gandhi Statue & War Memorial: Pondy's most iconic memorial

French Institute of Pondicherry (from outside)

French Embassy: Used to be a consulate earlier, now we have to apply via VFS!

Arulmigu Manakula Vinayagar Temple

Pondicherry's first modern building

Bharathi Park/Governor's residence (from outside)

Our Lady of Angels Church and a burial ground opposite to it

Sacred Heart Church

A Hindu temple near Sacred Heart Church

Immaculate Conceptual Cathedral- A 135 years old church

Muslim Street & Mosque

Tamil Street

Intach Pondicherry: We could see various enhancement projects being considered.

Maison Peruman Hotel (for refreshment)- Had nice filter coffee and vadai

Back to Palace De Mahe- end of tour and cab ride back to Chennai.

While some of the above are popular spots known to all, few are hidden in interiors and you may not be able to locate on your own- like Tamil Street.





Expert guide will take you around and show lesser known places usually missed by tourists

It is fun to zip around Pondicherry with a group of friends on ebikes everyone is curious about.

Get the essence of Puducheri in a brief, purposeful tour.