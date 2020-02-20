Nadakalasi temples near Sagara- where Pandavas had rested

Thursday, February 20, 2020
Nadakalasi is a small village near Sagara city in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. Nadakalasi has a small shiva temple, maintained by ASI. It is said that Pandavas rested in Nadakalasi during their Vanavasa period.

Nadakalasi temple complex has two temples, one of Mallikarjuna and another of Rameshwara. Nadakalasi temple complex is at least 1200 years old.

External structure seems to be partially restored.


Above: Mallikarjuna swamy and Priest Venkatachala
Below: Nandi, official vehicle of Lord Shiva. This staue is a bit hollow from front- not sure if it was damaged or built like that.

 Carvings on the pillars, roof and floor...
 The pillars are made of granite and shaped using a lathe.

 Official history as per ASI board

How to reach Nadakalasi?
  • If you are using public transport, take bus or train till Sagara city and hire an auto to reach Nadakalasi.
  • If using own vehicle, Nadakalasi is listed on Google maps, reach till Sagara and then navigate using map. [Map location here]


Nearby:  Keladi * Honnemaradu * Jog falls * Nagara fort *

Leave a Comment

No comments

Appreciate your efforts and interests to comment. Comments may be moderated due to increased spam. Will ideally respond to comments within few days.Use Anonymous option if you don't wish to leave your name/ID behind- Shrinidhi

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.