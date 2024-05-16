Shivamogga district attractions, planning guide, FAQs
I've written lots of posts on Shivamogga district but they are scattered all around. So I felt it will help put them all together in one placeBelow are my already written blog posts about Shivamogga district- I've atleast 25-30 of them written over the years
What is the best itinerary for exploring Shivamogga district?
There is no one shot answer for this, as best itinerary depends on number of days you’ve got, starting point, season and your interests. Below are some of the popular itineraries
Shivamogga Itinerary 01: Ex-Blr, weekend plan covering most important places
Day 01: Arrive in Shivamogga (train, own vehicle etc)
- Head towards Kavaledurga fort, hike- takes 2-3 hours easily, better start early
- Visit Talasi Abbi falls nearby
- On the way back stop at Mandagadde (not many birds)
- Back to Sakrebailu elephant camp
- Evening visit to Tiger & Lion safari, Tyavarekoppa
- Night stay in either Shivamogga town, or drive till Jog falls, stay in Jog falls or Sagara town
Roughly 200 kms Shivamogga to Shivamogga, Map link
Day 02:
- Arasalu Malgudi Rail Museum,
- Keladi & Ikkeri temples
- Honnemaradu,
- Jog falls (very little water),
- Nipli Husur falls,
- Gudavi bird sanctuary (if season)
- Chandragutti & Banavasi,
- Nyamati windmills
- Back to Shivamogga by night
Proceed to BLR (Map link: Around 320 kms Shivamogga to Shivamogga, will be better if you stay in Sagar town)
Shivamogga Itinerary 02: 5 days, at leisure
Day 01: Visit Sakrebailu Elephant camp, Gajanur dam, Kavaledurga fort, Talasi Abii falls, stay at Theerthahalli town
Day 02: Kavishaila/Kuppalli, Sringeri temple & Sirmane falls, Kundadri hills, Jogi Gundi falls, Stay at Agumbe
Day 03: Nagara fort, Keladi and Ikkeri temple in Sagara, Honnemaradu, Jog falls, Nipli Husur falls, stay near Jog falls
Day 04: Banavasi, Chandragutti, Nyamati windmill,s Muttatti, Shivappa Nayaka palace in Shivamogga down, Tyavarekoppa Lion Safari, stay in Shivamogga town
Day 05: Visit Sanskrit village, Bhadra dam, Bhadra wildlife sanctuary and return to Bengalur
Shivamogga travel planning FAQs
Q1: Will there always be water in jog falls?
A1: No. The water that comes to jog falls needs to be released from Linganamakki reservoir. Most of the time jog falls will have minimum water. More water is released during VVIP visit or when reservoir is full and can;t hold more water. So higher chance during August-September months
Q2: How many days should I plan to explore Shivamogga?
A2: 3 days minimum recommended. If you have only weekends, plan 2 separate weekend trips
Q3: How are road conditions in Shivamogga
Q4: Most of the roads are in good condition
Q4: Where to plan our stay during Shivamogga exploration
A4: You can plan one night around Sagara/Jog falls, another night in Thirthahalli/Agumbe or Sakrebailu
Q5: What are the popular wildlife spots in Shivamogga
- Bhadra wildlife sanctuary
- Sakrebailu elephant camp
- Tyavarekoppa tiger & lion safari
- Gudavi & Mandagadde bird sanctuary (seasonal and low probability)
Q6: How to reach Shivamogga
A6: Shivamogga has an airport now with daily flight from Bengaluru- if you’re flying in from far away city flying to Shivamogga might be more convenient. Mangaluru & Hubballi airports are within 200-300 kms from Shivamogga
Shivamogga has good train connectivity from Bengaluru & Mysuru and bus connectivity from all parts of Karnataka
Q7: What is the best season to visit Shivamogga district
A7: September to February is best to avoid peak summer & heavy rains. Rest of the months either expect heavy rains or hot summer. But in general Shivamogga has good tree cover, so even in summer not too difficult to explore
