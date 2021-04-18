Karnataka's oldest town: Banavasi Desham
Banavasi is a small town near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district. Modern tourists who drive towards Dandeli or Gokarna via Shivamogga district often miss Banavasi. It is worth a visit due to multiple reasons.
History of Banavasi: Banavasi is Karnataka’s oldest town, operational way back in 345 AD (about 1700 years ago). Banavasi was home to popular ancient poet, Pampa, referred to as Aadikavi. Pampa is known to have said "ಆರಂಕುಶವಿಟ್ಟೊಡಂ ನೆನೆವುದೆನ್ನ ಮನಂ ಬನವಾಸಿ ದೇಶವಂ “ (English: even if I am chained, my mind will think of Banavasi). Banavasi was the capital city of Kadamba kings back in 15th century.
Modern day Banavasi is not promoted as a tourist destination unlike Hambi, Beluru or Halebeedu. Banavasi looks like any other tier 4 city from the outside, without drawing attention to its historical glory. A large arch near the main road is the only welcome sign.
As you enter the town, the main street leads you to Uma Maheshwara temple. This temple is located on the banks of Varada river. During my visit temple was closed citing Govt instructions w.r.t covid, while I saw some staff entering from backside and some tourists arguing with staff to be let inside. A tourist information center was also closed. A few shopkeepers however had kept their shops open awaiting some customers. It was sad to see their face.
Unlike other temples, this temple is well guarded with tall boundary walls. Almost nothing is visible unless you enter the campus.
Outside the main temple entrance were couple of chariots, being prepared for the annual festival.
You can walk down the steps and explore Varada river. Being peak summer water was very minimal. I saw a display near the temple highlighting more attractions.Unchalli Falls (56 kms), Pergola, Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park, Shilpavana Rock Garden (30 kms Sirsi), Butterfly Garden Banavasi, Bheemana Gudda, Sahasralinga (40 kms, Sirsi), Bakkal Botanical Garden Hulekal (41 kms), Manjuguni temple (50 kms) as attractions near Banavasi. Most of these are 40-50 kms away. Chandragutti and Gudavi were missed in above. Even Jog falls, Honnemaradu were not too far.
