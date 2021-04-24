Yakshagana Puppetry at Uppinakudru Puppet Academy

Puppetry is a creative art. Puppetry is used for effective story telling using moving dolls aided with voiceovers. There are several individuals trying to promote puppetry in Karnataka but unfortunately this form of art doesn't get required attention from Govt or public.

Near to our hometown, in a place called Uppinakudru (roughly 10 kms from Kundapura) is "Uppinakudru Puppet Academy". We made a casual visit recently and the people behind were kind enough to show us around.

What to expect at Uppinakudru Puppet Academy?

Uppinakudru puppet academy has a display area where lots of puppets, photographs related to puppet shows, old household artefacts are displayed. Visiting this area helps us understand the depth of the puppet art and what are the various possibilities. Some of the exhibits are movable to give changing outcomes.

Take a look at the photos below.









Chariot made from ice cream spoonsAmphitheatre: The academy has a stage and amphitheater suitable to conduct shows. On demand and subject to prior bookings, organizers can arrange for a puppet show, either at the academy or at your venue.