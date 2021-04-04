Barkuru historic town near Brahmavara, Udupi- Fort, Basadi, Temples, Scenery

1. Barkuru Fort Ruins

Barkuru had a fort. However what remains now are a few stone pillars. Fort ruins are located about 2-3 kms from Barkuru pete (market). These photos were from my July 2020 visit. Later when I visited during Feb 2021, there were even less stones.





2. Kattale Basadi

Kattale Basadi is a 12th century temple complex housing a Shiva temple, Vishnu temple and a Basadi dedicated to a Jain thirthankara. Now in ruins, Kattale Basadi is certainly worth a short visit. I have written a detailed post about Kattale Basadi here





3. Bridge and riverside drive

Barkuru has a bridge across Seetha river. There are a few roads that run parallel to the river. If interested you can drive/ride along and enjoy beautiful views.

4. Temples

Barkuru town has about a dozen temples. All are within 1 km radius from Barkuru Pete/town centre. You can walk around or hire an auto. Depending on your interest and time you can explore them. Not aware of anything exceptionally unique about these temples in Barkur.

5. Ayurvedic medicines

Barkuru is popular for a few Ayurveda Pandits, so people visit here from different parts of the district and also neighboring districts looking for medicines for various ailments.





6. Barkuru Mahasamsthana

Barkuru Mahasamsthana is a matha (monastery). One visits them for spiritual solutions and activities. Barkuru Mahasamsthana was inaugurated in 2017.