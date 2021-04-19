Best weekend destinations this Friday
Here're some of the best destinations to explore this weekend...
- All ASI managed monuments are closed till May 15th or further notice.
- Most temples are closed
- More and more restrictions are being announced every day across the country
- Hospitals are running out of bed and oxygen supply
- Wave 2 impact is much serious and widespread than wave 1
- Waterfalls are dry, too hot to visit beaches
- Death is coming closer.
- Travel can wait. Exploring can wait.
- Stay at home, stay safe.
