Best weekend destinations this Friday

Monday, April 19, 2021

  • All ASI managed monuments are closed till May 15th or further notice.
  • Most temples are closed
  • More and more restrictions are being announced every day across the country
  • Hospitals are running out of bed and oxygen supply
  • Wave 2 impact is much serious and widespread than wave 1
  • Waterfalls are dry, too hot to visit beaches
  • Death is coming closer.
  • Travel can wait. Exploring can wait.
  • Stay at home, stay safe.

