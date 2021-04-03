When places come alive-must read travel stories by Ami Bhat
It is a good thing for travel bloggers to publish a book. Blogs accumulate 1000s of posts over years and may get too overloaded for new visitors to read all of them and understand. A well curated book with hand picked topics, professionally edited and reviewed helps serious readers get the summary in one place, without having to scramble around for right content.
Travel Blogger Ami Bhat has recently launched her first book. Published by Notion Press, this 172 page book narrates stories of various destinations in India and abroad, fueled by her travel experience to these places and subsequent research, stories give us insights often missed by regular tourists.
- Details stories regular tourists often miss or don't pay attention to
- Barcode scanner to read specific blog posts for further reading
- Good coverage of various interesting destinations in India and abroad.
Book is a mix of many Indian and few international destinations (Bhutan, Indonesia, Australia etc)- may be International destinations could have been fit into a separate book. But anyway that is just my opinion and it is author's discretion.
More details about the book in Author's own words in her own blog is here
Amazon link to buy "When Places come Alive" is here
Leave a Comment