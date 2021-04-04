Selecting best Homestay in Sakaleshpura
Sakaleshpura probably has close to 100 home stays spread across the region. Along the way you will see name plates of several homestays. How to select the right home say? Here are some tips.
Things to consider while selecting a home stay:
- What is around? Some homestays are next to river, some are inside coffee plantation, some are right next to main road, some are on a hill. Depending on what interests you, you might want to chose accordingly.
- Availability: Homestays have limited rooms and availability might be tricky on weekends. If yours is a last minute plan, you may have to plan based on availability
- Dorms: Some home stays have dormitory facility where large groups can stay at less rate per person. If that suits you, you can chose that option and save some money.
- Camping: Some homestays allow camping- either with your own tents or tents provided by them. Camping will be a cheaper option and a unique experience.
- Location: Various trekking destinations, waterfalls and viewpoints are spread across the district, so could be far from each other. You might want to check what are all close to your homestay, to minimize travel time.
- Accessibility: Almost all home stays have vehicle access so accessibility is not a concern. But Some home stays might not have good roads suitable for large vehicles or low ground clearance vehicles. You might want to ensure this is not a concern.
- Camping in tents may cost about 1200-1500 per person
- Homestays typically cost 3000 Rs per room
- Dorms cost about 1500-1800 per person
During my visit to Sakaleshpura in March, I got to visit Kasargali Home stay, about which I have reviewed in detail here. But then selecting homestay is not an easy task. You've to consider location, availability, rates, activities and so on.
Tusker Valley (https://www.tuskervalley.in/) is another nice home stay with camping facility on the way to Hosahalli Gudda. There is a river nearby as well. Their rates start at 1900 for tents, 2800 for cottages (per head per day)
Happy journey.
