What women travel bloggers wrote on coastal Karnataka
A month ago, I got to meet few of my blogger friends in Udupi. There were here on a FAM trip organized by India Tourism Bengaluru, Dream Holidays Manipal and few other partners and agencies.
Of places around Udupi, Manipal, Malpe
|
#
|
Attraction
|
Blogger
|
Blog posts
|
1
|
Hasta Shilpa heritage museum, Manipal
|
Ami Bhat
|
https://thrillingtravel.in/hasta-shilpa-heritage-village-manipal.html
|
2
|
|
Vaidehi Gite
|
https://www.krazybutterfly.com/hasta-shilpa-heritage-village/
|
3
|
Malpe beach things to do
|
Soumya Gayatri
|
https://www.storiesbysoumya.com/malpe-beach-udupi-things-to-do/
|
4
|
St Mary’s island, Malpe
|
Soumya Gayatri
|
https://www.storiesbysoumya.com/st-marys-island-malpe-karnataka/
|
5
|
Yakshagana Dance
|
Soumya Gayatri
|
6
|
Unconventional Udupi trip
|
Vaidehi Gite
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taking liberty to mention some of my own posts on related topics
10 Places of Interest inside Manipal town * Top beaches of Udupi * House boat experience in Udupi *
Mangalore
|
#
|
Attraction
|
Blogger
|
Blog posts
|
1
|
Coastal Legacies
|
Vaidehi Gite
|
2
|
Culinary journey
|
Sandy & Vijay
|
https://imvoyager.com/coastal-karnataka-cuisine-culinary-journey/
|
3
|
Mangalorean Cuisines
|
Soumya Gayatri
|
https://www.storiesbysoumya.com/best-cuisine-mangalorean-food-dishes/
|
4
|
Best places to visit in Coastal Karnataka
|
Soumya Gayatri
|
https://www.storiesbysoumya.com/best-places-visit-coastal-karnataka/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
eNidhi's posts
North Canara-Karwar, Honnavar etc
|
#
|
Attraction
|
Blogger
|
Blog posts
|
1
|
Kali River Garden
|
Sandy & Vijay
|
2
|
White pearl cruise, Gokarna
|
Sandy & Vijay
|
3
|
Devbagh beach resort
|
Sandy & Vijay
|
https://imvoyager.com/devbagh-beach-resort-karwar-jungle-lodges-and-resort/
|
4
|
Om Beach resort, Gokarna
|
Sandy & Vijay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
eNidhi's posts
Mirjan fort, Kumta * INS Chapal warship museum * Yana revisited *
Western Ghats & others
|
#
|
Attraction
|
Blogger
|
Blog posts
|
1
|
St. Lawrence church, Attur
|
Ami Bhat
|
https://thrillingtravel.in/st-lawrence-church-attur-karkala.html
|
2
|
|
Soumya Gayatri
|
https://www.storiesbysoumya.com/st-lawrence-church-attur-karkala-karnataka
|
3
|
Bhagavati Nature camp (Kudremukh)
|
Sandy & Vijay
|
https://imvoyager.com/bhagavathi-nature-camp-kudremukh-jungle-lodges-jlr/
|
4
|
Exploring coastal Karnataka
|
Freda Maria
|
https://www.mangalorean.com/wanderlusting-in-coastal-karnataka/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
- This post focuses on only those bloggers who visited Udupi in March 2020 under the FAM. Of course dozens of other bloggers have visited Udupi over time and have written hundreds of posts- that will probably warrant a separate post- like "best blog posts on coastal Karnataka".
- It has been one month, but I am sure some of them have many more blog posts lined up but not yet published. Will try to update this post once a month if they publish newer posts.
- I've only focused on blogposts. Didn't have time to track all other social media updates. You can follow their individual profiles for that.
- I've added nofollow to above links- though I like their blogs and trust them, since this post has too many links, want to avoid being considered as spam.
- If I have missed anyone or any post it is purely an accident, Do let me know, will update.
Leave a Comment