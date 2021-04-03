What women travel bloggers wrote on coastal Karnataka

A month ago, I got to meet few of my blogger friends in Udupi. There were here on a FAM trip organized by India Tourism Bengaluru, Dream Holidays Manipal and few other partners and agencies.





As Udupi is my home town and my blogger friends arrived here to experience the attractions first hand, I was curious to find out what they felt about it. Many of them have written multiple posts over past one month, I've tried to read as many of them as possible and have compiled a list below for your reference, so that you get all first hand experiences about Udupi/Coastal Karnataka in one spot.





Bloggers explored temples in Mangaluru, local cuisine, Yakshagana performance, visit to Malpe beach & Saint Mary's island, trip to Kuduremukha, Kshitija Nesara Dhama & Ottinene beach, Gokarna, Honnavara and Karwar. That was lots of things packed in 1 week and lots of experience to read.