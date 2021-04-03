 What women travel bloggers wrote on coastal Karnataka - eNidhi India Travel Blog

What women travel bloggers wrote on coastal Karnataka

Saturday, April 03, 2021

A month ago, I got to meet few of my blogger friends in Udupi. There were here on a FAM trip organized by India Tourism Bengaluru, Dream Holidays Manipal and few other partners and agencies.

Bloggers explored temples in Mangaluru, local cuisine, Yakshagana performance, visit to Malpe beach & Saint Mary's island, trip to Kuduremukha, Kshitija Nesara Dhama & Ottinene beach, Gokarna, Honnavara and Karwar. That was lots of things packed in 1 week and lots of experience to read.

As Udupi is my home town and my blogger friends arrived here to experience the attractions first hand, I was curious to find out what they felt about it. Many of them have written multiple posts over past one month, I've tried to read as many of them as possible and have compiled a list below for your reference, so that you get all first hand experiences about Udupi/Coastal Karnataka in one spot.

Do read them to learn more about the attractions, enrich your knowledge and also to encourage bloggers for giving first hand experience accounts.

Of places around Udupi, Manipal, Malpe

#

Attraction

Blogger

Blog posts

1

Hasta Shilpa heritage museum, Manipal

Ami Bhat

https://thrillingtravel.in/hasta-shilpa-heritage-village-manipal.html

2

 

Vaidehi Gite

https://www.krazybutterfly.com/hasta-shilpa-heritage-village/

3

Malpe beach things to do

Soumya Gayatri

https://www.storiesbysoumya.com/malpe-beach-udupi-things-to-do/

4

St Mary’s island, Malpe

Soumya Gayatri

https://www.storiesbysoumya.com/st-marys-island-malpe-karnataka/

5

Yakshagana Dance

Soumya Gayatri

https://www.storiesbysoumya.com/yakshagana-dance-karnataka/

6

Unconventional Udupi trip

Vaidehi Gite

https://www.krazybutterfly.com/unconventional-udupi/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taking liberty to mention some of my own posts on related topics

10 Places of Interest inside Manipal town * Top beaches of Udupi * House boat experience in Udupi

Mangalore

#

Attraction

Blogger

Blog posts

1

Coastal Legacies

Vaidehi Gite

https://www.krazybutterfly.com/mangalore/

2

Culinary journey

Sandy & Vijay

https://imvoyager.com/coastal-karnataka-cuisine-culinary-journey/

3

Mangalorean Cuisines

Soumya Gayatri

https://www.storiesbysoumya.com/best-cuisine-mangalorean-food-dishes/

4

Best places to visit in Coastal Karnataka

Soumya Gayatri

https://www.storiesbysoumya.com/best-places-visit-coastal-karnataka/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

eNidhi's posts

Tannirubhavi tree park


North Canara-Karwar, Honnavar etc

#

Attraction

Blogger

Blog posts

1

Kali River Garden

Sandy & Vijay

https://imvoyager.com/kali-river-garden-karwar-karnataka/

2

White pearl cruise, Gokarna

Sandy & Vijay

https://imvoyager.com/white-pearl-cruise-gokarna-karnataka/

3

Devbagh beach resort

Sandy & Vijay

https://imvoyager.com/devbagh-beach-resort-karwar-jungle-lodges-and-resort/

4

Om Beach resort, Gokarna

Sandy & Vijay

https://imvoyager.com/om-beach-resort-gokarna/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

eNidhi's posts

Mirjan fort, Kumta * INS Chapal warship museum * Yana revisited

Western Ghats & others

#

Attraction

Blogger

Blog posts

1

St. Lawrence church, Attur

Ami Bhat

https://thrillingtravel.in/st-lawrence-church-attur-karkala.html

2

 

Soumya Gayatri

https://www.storiesbysoumya.com/st-lawrence-church-attur-karkala-karnataka

3

Bhagavati Nature camp (Kudremukh)

Sandy & Vijay

https://imvoyager.com/bhagavathi-nature-camp-kudremukh-jungle-lodges-jlr/

4

Exploring coastal Karnataka

Freda Maria

https://www.mangalorean.com/wanderlusting-in-coastal-karnataka/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Note: 

  • This post focuses on only those bloggers who visited Udupi in March 2020 under the FAM. Of course dozens of other bloggers have visited Udupi over time and have written hundreds of posts- that will probably warrant a separate post- like "best blog posts on coastal Karnataka".
  • It has been one month, but I am sure some of them have many more blog posts lined up but not yet published. Will try to update this post once a month if they publish newer posts.
  • I've only focused on blogposts. Didn't have time to track all other social media updates. You can follow their individual profiles for that.
  • I've added nofollow to above links- though I like their blogs and trust them, since this post has too many links, want to avoid being considered as spam.
  • If I have missed anyone or any post it is purely an accident, Do let me know, will update.

