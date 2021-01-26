16th century Mirjan fort, Kumta- monsoon visit

While I was returning from Sirsi via Yana and Vibhooti falls , I took a small diversion near Kumta to visit Mirjan Fort.

It was the month of August, monsoon season. Hence the area was all covered in greenery. Fort walls were decked up in green cover and temperature was nice. It wasn't raining at the time of my visit hence I could explore without having to use an umbrella.

In this post sharing the photos of Mirjan fort and related details. When you are cruising through Kumta on NH66, if you have an hour to spare, do divert and explore Mirjan fort.

Basic Information about Mirjan fort:

Location: Kumta, about a km away from NH66.

Entry fee: None, free entry

Time to spend: about 45 mins to 1 hour, more at your discretion

Facilities available: Few roadside shops only

Things to see: Fort walls, steps, well, view of coconut plantation around, watch towers etc





Fort walls are largely intact and are impressive. Fort was built in 16th century by local queen. Chennaibhairavi. Fort was fully armed with watch towers, canons, secret passages and so on. It also probably had some buildings and palaces, which are not visible right now- probably destroyed or gone over time. Over time, Mirjan fort was under the ruling of Vijayanagara Empire, Marathas, Sultans of Bijapur (now Vijayapura) and others. Wikipedia has detailed history.

Some steps and secret passagesClick to read Mirjan fort history in expanded viewKumta city has few hotels and restaurants. Gokarna is the nearest tourist destination. After spending about an hour in Mirjan fort I proceeded to my hometown via Honnavara and Maravanthe. Sankara Subramanian visited Mirjan fort a few days later, you can check his post here

