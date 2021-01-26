16th century Mirjan fort, Kumta- monsoon visit
While I was returning from Sirsi via Yana and Vibhooti falls , I took a small diversion near Kumta to visit Mirjan Fort.
It was the month of August, monsoon season. Hence the area was all covered in greenery. Fort walls were decked up in green cover and temperature was nice. It wasn't raining at the time of my visit hence I could explore without having to use an umbrella.
In this post sharing the photos of Mirjan fort and related details. When you are cruising through Kumta on NH66, if you have an hour to spare, do divert and explore Mirjan fort.
Basic Information about Mirjan fort:
- Location: Kumta, about a km away from NH66.
- Entry fee: None, free entry
- Time to spend: about 45 mins to 1 hour, more at your discretion
- Facilities available: Few roadside shops only
- Things to see: Fort walls, steps, well, view of coconut plantation around, watch towers etc
Nearby: Honnavara * Yana Rocks * INS Chapal warship Museum, Karwar * Murudeshwara temples, beaches * Scuba Diving * Ottinene *
