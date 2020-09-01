Ottinene Beach & Kshitija Nesara Dhama revisited
Ottinene Beach is a lesser known offbeat attraction in Udupi. Coupled with an elevated cliff that offers excellent view, Ottinene beach + Kshitija Nesara Dhama (has a park and few cottages) is a perfect getaway. I revisited Kshitija Nesara Dhama near Baindoor. It was my 3rd visit. A few things have changed since my last visit.
- An elevated observation deck has been created, offering better view.
- Road condition is now excellent. Was partly unpaved earlier.
- Guest houses seem to be well maintained. A few had occupants also. I was earlier told these are bookable from Kundapura forest office.
- This time I got total green surrounding- earlier it was brown/black due to summer months
