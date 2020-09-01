Ottinene Beach & Kshitija Nesara Dhama revisited

Ottinene Beach is a lesser known offbeat attraction in Udupi. Coupled with an elevated cliff that offers excellent view, Ottinene beach + Kshitija Nesara Dhama (has a park and few cottages) is a perfect getaway. I revisited Kshitija Nesara Dhama near Baindoor. It was my 3rd visit. A few things have changed since my last visit.

An elevated observation deck has been created, offering better view.

Road condition is now excellent. Was partly unpaved earlier.

Guest houses seem to be well maintained. A few had occupants also. I was earlier told these are bookable from Kundapura forest office.

This time I got total green surrounding- earlier it was brown/black due to summer months





While passing through NH 66 between Kundapura and Honnavara, do not miss a short diversion to Kshitija Nesara Dhama to view Ottinene beach. Beach is also accessible by road, but another small detour is needed. You can also walk down from the hill to beach and climb up.