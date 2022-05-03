Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada: 10 Places to visit

1. Bhatkal Lighthouse

Bhatkal lighthouse is located on a small hill near Bhatkal harbor. Bhatkal lighthouse offers great views in all directions. Going up the lighthouse is tricky- depending on working hours and if staff is willing to let you in,but you can still visit the lighthouse location for its view. Read my detailed post on Bhatkal lighthouse and watch drone footage below.

2. Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park

Karnataka Govt is setting up tree parks in all towns and naming them after Salumarada Thimmakka, a lady known to have nurtured thousands of trees in Karnataka. Bhatkal also has a tree park, opens at 10 AM, nothing unusually great but if you have kids of want to relax for sometime you can go here and spend an hour. Salumarada Thimmakka tree park in Bhatkal is just a few kms from highway.





I have explored Tree park in Manipal and Tannerbhavi, this Bhatkal one saw from outside as it was closed during my visit.

3. Gandhi Falls

This is a lesser known waterfall located in a private property. Worth visiting during post monsoon days. You will need some local guidance to reach as Google map may not be accurate.

4. Kadavinakatta Dam

I need to visit this place. Will update after I visit

5. Mini Maldives:

Now this place has been removed off Google maps, so reaching there would need local guidance. Mini Maldives is an abandoned quarry filled with rainwater. It is dangerous to swim here and it is in private property. Read more details on Mini Maldives here- if you have the interest to explore you can try visiting.

6. Hadin Eco Beach

Nice beach souh of Bhatkal. I am yet to visit this spot. Will update after my visit

7. Tenginagundi Seawalk/ Nakhuda beach

North of Bhatkal, a nice seawalk is being prepared. You can view two islands from here, but no access to tourists. You can try speaking to locals if they can take you there in boats.

8. Riverside Drive

Enjoy a nice riverside drive from sea walk till highway, as shown in map. The road is narrow and not very well made, but is scenic.





9. Kshitija Nesara Dhama

Ottinene viewpoint and Kshitija Nesara Dhama is about 20 kms south of Bhatkal. Visit for green open area, beach, mini hiking, viewpoint and stay option in forest department guesthouse. A detailed post is available separately here

10. Murudeshwara

Murudeshwara temple is just 13 kms north of Bhatkal. For a change, take the sea side road shown in map instead of the highway. Detailed post on Murudeshwara is here





Map link here

Stay: It may not be worth to stay overnight at Bhatkal. You can plan your stay at Gokarna, Honnavara or Udupi and explore Bhatkal on the way. If you wish there are a few hotels in Bhatkal town for stay.



