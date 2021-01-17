Tannirubhavi Tree Park Mangaluru & nearby attractions
Tannirubhavi is a nice strip of land between the ocean and backwaters, in the city of Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka. Tannirbhavi is a bit far from Mangauluru city centre so visiting it takes some time and effort. I had not been here during my previous visits to Mangaluru so managed a visit yesterday. This post tells you what to expect at Tannirubhavi area in Mangaluru.
Word Tanniru means cold water and Bhavi means well. The locality is surrounded by saly sea water all the side so probably a few freshwater wells got the area this name. Just guessing.
Places of interests in Tannirubhavi area
1. Beach (Normal beach, nothing unique, but has paid parking area and a few shops- beach is the first thing you will spot as you enter Tannirubhavi area. Beach continues along the strip so you don't have to park here and rush to beach. Explore the area fully and then decide where you wish to enter the beach. There is another parking area a bit further under the woods near the ferry road.
2. Salumarada Timmakka TreePark
This is probably the most exciting attraction in Tannirbhavi. The existing area with large trees is ticketed and converted into a tree park. Entry fee is Rs 20 per person, following facilities exist:
- Many art work showcasing local cultures
Above: Kambala
Below: Yakshagana & Kola. (I find art work at Manipal Tree Park more beautiful)
- Sitting areas
- Resting areas to sit and relax
- A few shops selling stuff
- Rest rooms
- Beach Access
- Various displays highlighting significance of trees
- A children's play area (I saw that the tyres hung to rope in children play area had full thread. May be they got new tyres for this purpose, didn't use old tyres)
- An amphitheater kind of open area
- A guest house (need to check how to book this) & information counter
