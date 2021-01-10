Padubidri's Blue Flag rated beach- what to expect

Padubidri is a town about 20 kms from Udupi on the border with South Canara district. Padubidri has a beach. Padubidri was not a spotlight destination when one visited coastal Karnataka. The hotspots were Malpe, Maravanthe, Gokarna etc

August last week I had visited Mulki and had stopped at Padubidri- at that time constructions were going on near the beach to create a park and walking tracks, so visitors were not allowed in.

Recently Padubidri came into limelight when it won blue flag rating. Blue Flag is a certification by Foundation for Environment Education (FEE) which evaluates beaches, waterfronts for certain facilities, quality standards and eco-friendliness.

Padubidri has a normal beach as you enter the beach area from town. Do not mistake this spot for Blue Flag beach. This primary beach is free to enter, has some sitting areas, tree cover and few shops nearby.

The blue flag rated beach is about 1.5 kms south from Padubidri beach. I tried to revisit this spot last week and here's what I found:

1. Limited timings: 9 AM to 6 PM

Padubidri's blue flag rated beach is open to public only between 9 AM to 6 PM. This is because the entry is ticketed and staff won't come to work early morning (else they would need twice the staff to make them work in two shifts). We went at 6 AM and we were sent back by the security guard.

Lalbagh in Bengaluru is free to enter for morning walkers. Even Malpe beach & sea walk is open 24x7. I feel Padubidri's Blue Flag beach also should be kept open for locals for morning walks.

2. Entry, Parking & other fees

Padubidri's Blue Flag beach is not free to enter. It is ticketed. Entry fee is Rs 20 per person. Bike/car parking fees extra (20-50 Rs), beachside facilities like relaxing chairs cost Rs 50 per hour and there are more such chargeable services. If you can walk 1.2 kms you can park near main Padubidri beach for free n walk towards Blue Flag beach and save on parking fee.

3. Facilities

I couldn't explore fully, as I had entered before opening time. But the blue flag Padubidri beach has following facilities

A few watch towers long the beach

Several chairs by the beach (Rs 50 per hour)

A garden with walking track

Rest rooms

Ability to view Hejamadi Delta (river entering sea)

Anticipating large crowd I could see lots of access control measures (roped paths within which visitors were supposed to walk to get their tickets etc)