Tatamotors substandard car booking experience

One month since I paid advance to book a Tata Tiago, my experience with Tata Motor's Udupi dealer Automatrix has been substandard. May be it is my fault I had too much expectation. I am sharing my observations. You decide.

1. No official statement on waiting period

Tata Motor's Bengaluru dealer claimed waiting period for Tiago is only 2-4 weeks. Udupi dealer says 2 months. Social media team won't respond with an answer as to what is the official waiting period.

May be Tata Motors has different priority for different cities- Tier 1 cities may get cars sent on priority while tier 2, tier 3 cities will have to wait longer

May be Bengaluru dealer was lying. Their tactic could be to get a booking saying 1 month and then delay to 2 months citing some excuse. May be Automatrix guys were prompt and honest.

May be some dealers quote with 2-3 weeks buffer, so that they can use the car as display car or test drive vehicle before informing customers that their cars have arrived, or they are keeping buffer knowing possible delays.

A known person in Mumbai got Harrier delivered in 2 weeks- may be bigger SUVs are delivered sooner (they make 2x-3x more money to Tata Motors) than entry level car like Tiago.

May be Tata Motors is now getting more bookings than they can handle, so they no longer care if a customer gets upset and walks away.

All I wanted was some authentic update on this. But no, I am left to believe whatever local dealer says.

2. No breakdown of insurance, accessories will be shared

The leaflet says 32000 for insurance. I wanted to know the breakdown- how much for own damage, how much for 3PL, how much for accident cover, what kind of own damage cover it is- zero dep, bumper to bumper etc. But no response. After I physically visited showroom one more time and made some noise online someone from Mangaluru dealership called and answered my questions, but still won't send a formal quotation.

Similarly asked for details of accessories included in "essential kit"- got some oral response which I soon forgot. Won't send it officially. I wanted to compare their breakdown with other options available in market and decide if they are overcharging. +/- 5% I would have ignored, but them guarding their rates like a secret is raising my suspicion.

3. No introduction to manager

Not a mandatory step but would help customers gain confidence. When I visited Hyundai and Renault showrooms, after test drive sales rep introduced me to manager, who would give additional information and try to win customer confidence. No such thing in Tata Motors. Even if you pay 100% in advance no will give a damn about you, your booking and your car.

4. No communication on booking

No email sent after booking advance payment, no SMS confirmation. No "welcome to Tata Motors family message". It is same feeling what happens when you file an application in some government deposits- you are totally at their mercy- don't expect any mercy, update or prompt action

5. No update on booking status

At some point after booking, customers should get some written confirmation about their booking, progress- but no, Tata Motors or its dealers won't send any to customers waiting for their cars.

6. Social media team won't give any useful information

Asked a simple info- how long customers have to wait for Tiago- they could have responded 2 months, 3 months whatever. But no, their standard answer to everything is that we should give our number by DM, they will then add it to their database and keep spamming.

7. Not possible to track booking status online

I am told it is not possible for prospective customers to track their booking status online. How difficult is to build a simple program/app to let customers know where they are in the waiting list? (Ex: Dec 1st: Waiting no 2000, expected delivery date Jan 30th, Dec 30th- Waiting no. 1000, expected date Feb 2nd, Jan 20th Update: Dispatched from Sanand plant etc)- A TCS trainee software engineer will build this in few weeks. How hard it is to know your production capacity, number of orders and a reasonably accurate date by which car would be shipped from factory?

Is it same for all other manufacturers? We have to blindly wait for dealer to inform?

8. No attempts by sales rep to upsell

When I asked for Tiago XZ, sales rep made no attempt to upsell XZ+ or try convincing me for Altroz or Tigor. Felt like they don't have any motive to enthusiastically explain the options, differences and offers. May be sales rep gets better incentive from competitor brand to divert potential customers to their showrooms, than put extra effort to get more business for Tata Motors.

9. Substandard overall dealership experience

Past 4-5 years Tata Motors have done remarkable changes in their product line. Good features, high safety standards and global design have increased their sales. However, on the ground issue of poor after sales service and substandard dealership level experience still remains. Maruti has introduced an accessory configurator , Renault had all models ready for test drive and less than 15 days waiting period, Hyundai sales rep followed up multiple times and made every attempt to convince me how their cars are better than Tatas

10. May be I am expecting too much?

Knowing Tata Motors and their cars in and out, may be I was expecting too much from local dealership. May be they are overworked, underpaid and don't have a motive to put more effort. May be they have too many orders to handle and a few cancelling theirs doesn't affect them in any way. May be I was supposed to keep quiet and wait patiently for my car, pay whatever amount they quote without asking for a breakdown or details, may be I was to give my number to Twitter/FB bot replies and hope some magic happens. I don't know. As of now I have decided to hold on for few more weeks and see how this unfolds. Once I lose my patience I will head to Hyundai or Renault or Maruti and book a different car.

Let me know your experience...