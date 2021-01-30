Udupi Travel Guide Itinerary and tips

I have written a lots of posts about Udupi during past 6 months, but had not published one stop guide for those looking to visit Udupi. In this post, I am trying to address that gap, by giving you an all-in-one post to help you plan your visit to Udupi.

Why visit Udupi instead of other nearby destinations?

Bengaluru people prefer Coorg, Chikmagalaur, Sakaleshpura as preferred destination for weekend trips. Lot of people go to Gokarna, Goa but miss Udupi. If you are exploring Karnataka and trying to understand what is unique about Udupi and why you should consider it as a destination, below are the reasons

1. Only boat house destination in Karnataka. No need to go to Kerala for a houseboat experience. Kodi Bengre near Udupi has one.

2. One of the 3 beach districts in Karnataka. Only 3 districts- South Canara (Mangaluru), Udupi and North Canara have beaches. Udupi has about a dozen different beaches with various attractions. So if beaches, islands, lighthouses and sunset points interest you, Udupi is worth a visit.

3. Temples- Udupi SriKrishna temple, Kollur Mookambika temple and several other temples in the destrict are very popular and attract devotees from far off places. If temples interest you, do consider visiting Udupi

4. Offbeat: As Udupi is not the most touristy crowded destination in Karnataka, you will get hotel rooms much easily, tourist attractions may have less crowd and there are several smaller, lesser known attractions worth exploring. Example: Kolankal

5. Excellent stopover- If you are cruising between Kerala and Goa/Mumbai or heading to Goa from Bengaluru, a diversion/break to spend a day or two in and around Udupi would be a great option

6. Food & Culture: Patrode, Kambala, Gadbad ice cream, Yakshagana and many other experiences unique to coastal Karnataka can be experienced first hand in Udupi.

7. Business & Education destination: Manipal has several educational, medical and business houses. Udupi district is home to couple of software companies, few banks were founded here and Udupi hotels are well known. You might have some business trip in the region and it makes perfect sense to extend and explore local attractions when you are here.

Let us address your Udupi travel needs in a scenario based mode.

Scenario 1: I have only a weekend. What is the best we can see in and around Udupi in 2-3 days max?

Option 1:

Day 01: Malpe Beach, Seawalk, watersports, St Mary's Island, Mattu Beach, Kapu lighthouse, Houseboat stay

Day 02: Udupi Srikrishna temple, Coin Museum, Manipal (End point, Museums, Tree Park), stay in Udupi/Manipal

Day 03: Karkala-Gomateshwara, Varanga temple, stay at JLR Seethanadi Nature camp

Option 2

Day 01: Beachside cruise- Kapu, Mattu, Malpe, Kundapura, Maravanthe and Ottinene

Day 02: Kollur temple visit, Kodachadri hill trek or jeep visit, stay near Kollur

Day 03: Waterfalls (between August-November) or temples, proceed to next destination/return

Scenario 2: I am cruising through Udupi, can afford short diversions/breaks along the highway.

Below are some major attractions within few kms from NH66, National Highway that passes through Udupi connecting Kerala and Goa

Ottinene & Kshitija Nesara Dhama

Maravanthe

Malpe Beach

Kapu Light house

Udupi Diana, Temple, parks

Manipal- museums, treepark

Scenario 3: I have enough time- 5-6 days. Give me a detailed plan to explore all major spots





Below is a list of all major attractions in Udupi district

Reaching Udupi

Udupi has a railway station and bus connectivity from major cities in Karnataka.

Mangaluru (IXE) is the nearest airport (50 kms)

Local transport: Few rental cars, bike companies work in Udupi, more options available at Mangaluru. Taxi can be hired in Udupi or you can even try moving around in local buses which are well maintained and have good frequency.

Major Stay options in Udupi





Udupi, Manipal, Malpe Kundapura 1. Manipal Inn 2 KSTDC Paradise inn Malpe 3 Kediyoor & Diana, Udupi 1 Meridien Resort 2 3 Kolluru Maravanthe 1 KSTDC 2. JLR 1 Hebri Other Destinations JLR Seethanadi nature camp Kshitija Nesara Dhama

Extending your visit to Udupi

Option 1: Mangaluru (Moodbidre, Mangaluru city, Bekal fort (Kerala)

Option 2: Shivamogga- Agumbe, Sringeri, Thirthahalli etc

Option 3: North Canara - Gokarna, Karwar etc

Hope this helps. Will continuously update this post.