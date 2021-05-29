Agumbe: 15+ Attractions and things to do..
Agumbe is known as Karnataka's Chirapunji, as it receives highest rainfall in the state.
Agumbe is often seen as a stopover destination while traveling between Shivamogga and Udupi but Agumbe and nearby areas offer several attractions worth visiting. If you can afford to spend more time, you can dedicate a day or two exclusively for Agumbe.
In this post I am explaining about various places of interest and attractions around Agumbe, Karnataka
1. Sunset Point: Most popular spot in Agumbe, best visited during evening time-enjoy great view of the land below and spectacular sunset views.
2. Malekadu Lake & Boating: About a km ahead of sunset viewpoint, at the checkpost, you can find a lake. This lake is called Malekadu (rainforest). Boating can be enjoyed here and a long walking trail runs around the periphery of the lake. Entry is ticketed and operates during day time only.
3. Second view point
Slightly ahead of sunset viewpoint is another area where you can climb and enjoy another view. Most visitors miss this and drive further. Didn't find anything exceptional here but worth a try if you are interested. Photo below for reference.
5. Malgudi Days House
Popular serial Malgudi days was shot largely at Agumbe. The main house is in the town centre, you may make a visit with permission from owners. The old lady is no more unfortunately. More details on Agumbe Malgudi day house here
Leave a Comment