Agumbe: 15+ Attractions and things to do..

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Agumbe is known as Karnataka's Chirapunji, as it receives highest rainfall in the state.

Agumbe is often seen as a stopover destination while traveling between Shivamogga and Udupi but Agumbe and nearby areas offer several attractions worth visiting. If you can afford to spend more time, you can dedicate a day or two exclusively for Agumbe.

In this post I am explaining about various places of interest and attractions around Agumbe, Karnataka

1. Sunset Point: Most popular spot in Agumbe, best visited during evening time-enjoy great view of the land below and spectacular sunset views.

2. Malekadu Lake & Boating: About a km ahead of sunset viewpoint, at the checkpost, you can find a lake. This lake is called Malekadu (rainforest). Boating can be enjoyed here and a long walking trail runs around the periphery of the lake. Entry is ticketed and operates during day time only.

3. Second view point

Slightly ahead of sunset viewpoint is another area where you can climb and enjoy another view. Most visitors miss this and drive further. Didn't find anything exceptional here but worth a try if you are interested. Photo below for reference.

4. Kundadri Hills
Kundadri is a hillstop and jain pilgrimage center. Kundadri hill is about 16 kms from Agumbe town. Read more about Kundadri hills details here

5. Malgudi Days House

Popular serial Malgudi days was shot largely at Agumbe. The main house is in the town centre, you may make a visit with permission from owners. The old lady is no more unfortunately. More details on Agumbe Malgudi day house here

6. Seetha Nadi Nature camp
Jungle lodges maintains a nature camp at the foothill of Agumbe. Might be good idea to stay here and explore Agumbe during day time. More details about JLR Seethanadu nature camp here

7. Onake Abbi Falls

8. Barkana Falls

9. Agumbe rainforest tour: Darter Photography regularly organizes Agumbe rainforest photography tours- their nature and photography experts organize camps and guided tours in Agumbe during which you may spot snakes, frogs and a range of fauna and flora

10. Kuppalli: 45 kms from Agumbe is Kuppalli, birth place of popular Kannada Poet Kuvempu, whose birth place has been converted into a museum. Read more about Kavishaila here

11. Kudlu Theertha falls: 25 kms south of Agumbe towards Hebri

12. Green Point Agumbe

13. Agumbe Rail Forest Research center: Visit for knowledge enhancement

14. Sirimane waterfalls: 40 kms from Agumbe near Sringeri

15. Sringeri: Popular pilgrimage center about 45 kms from Agumbe.

Below is a map reference of places within 50 kms of Agumbe. While I have visited most of these places, looking to visit the waterfalls again this year post monsoon and once Corona comes under control. 

Stay at Agumbe: Agumbe town has multiple restaurants and few home stays and hotel rooms. More accommodation is available at Hebri or Theerthahalli towns.

Travel: Shivamogga or Udupi are nearest railway stations. Public transport is available to Agumbe but own vehicle or taxi is recommended to explore nearby places at your convenience.

If you can extend further, there's Kavaledurga, Theerthahalli, Achakanya falls, Arasalu Railway Museum, Sakrebailu Elephant camp and much more.

