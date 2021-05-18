Jungle Lodges and Resorts are now 2x expensive!

Are Jungle lodges getting too expensive?

Way back in 2014 Kabini was most expensive property of Jungle Lodges. It used to cost 6400 Rs per night, per person room. Now, 7 years later, the price is 2x more. The case is same for all jungle lodges and resorts across Karnataka. Below is a quick snapshot. If you want to compare more, this post has 2014 pricing , you can compare it with current rates on JLR website.





How much various Jungle Lodges resorts cost now (per day per couple for cheapest category room, for a weekend, as per official website)





Resort 2021 Price 2014 Price Increase Kabini Cheapest price (Dorm) per person 9000 NA Cheapest price (Cottage, 2 pax) 24000 12800 2x Most Expensive suit 31200 Dandeli-Kali Cheapest cottage per couple 10502 6400 1.8x Dandeli- Old Magazine House Dormitory 2714 1450 2x





Why the Jungle Lodges rental price has shot up 2x?

1. Inflation. Everything has got expensive over time- fuel price has doubled compared to 2014, cost of essential items have gone up so we can't expect hotels and resorts to get any cheaper over time. As their operating cost (salaries, maintenance, food items), JLR has steadily increased price once or twice every year. It has just doubled over 7 years. Can't blame them much.





2. Increased Safari cost: Karnataka forest department has promptly increased safari fee and forest entry fee for tourists. Jungle Lodges rent includes a forest safari so when forest safari fee goes up, rent at JLR also goes up





3. GST: Now a massive 18% GST applies on your tariff. Probably it was a bit less before GST regime- may be 12%. This also increases total amount you've to pay





4. Popularity & Exclusivity: Being a Govt enterprise, JLR has exclusive access to deep forests where commercial hotel operators are not allowed. This allows them to charge a premium and get away with it as there's always someone who can afford to pay that much and there isn't much of a competition.





5. Demand & Supply: Tourism industry pricing is a function of demand and supply. In peak season all popular towns run out of hotel rooms and rates also spike. With so many city dwellers longing for a forest experience, properties in wild areas have huge demand, particularly on weekends. With demand overwhelming supply, properties manage to charge more and still get their rooms sold out.



