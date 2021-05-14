 How many districts of Karnataka have you visited? - eNidhi India Travel Blog

How many districts of Karnataka have you visited?

Friday, May 14, 2021

Sitting at home on a lockdown day, I thought of compiling a list of districts in Karnataka that I have already visited and yet to visit. I had made a similar list for states of India that I have visited.

Apparently I am yet to explore 7 districts of Karnataka. Most of the places I have visited are in coastal or south Karnataka. My exploration of North Karnataka remains limited, primarily due to their distance from Bengaluru or my home town. Also from a tourist point of view North Karnataka has lesser attractions scattered over a larger area, so exploring them needs more time and planning. Hope to explore them more in post Corona world. How many have you been to?

List of districts in Karnataka

#

District

Key Attractions

been?

Links

1

Bagalakot

No

 

2

Ballari

 

Yes

 

3

Belagavi

 

Yes

 

4

Bengaluru Rural

 

Yes

 

5

Bengaluru Urban


Yes

 

6

Bidar

Fort, Karanja dam, 

Yes

Karnataka's crown 

7

Chamarajanagara

Wildlife

Yes

 

8

Chikkaballapura

Hills, temples

Yes

Skandagiri

9

Chikkamagaluru

Hill station

Yes

Landscapes

Seethalayyana giri

Mullayyanagiri

10

Chitradurga

Fort

Yes

 

11

Dakshina Kannada

(South Canara)

Mangaluru, Moodubidire- beaches, temples

Yes

 

12

Davanagere

 

Yes

Theertharameshwara temple 

13

Dharawada

 

Yes

 

14

Gadag

 

No

 

15

Hasana

Belur, Halebeedu, Sakaleshpura

Yes

Sakleshpura Guide

16

Haveri

 

No

 

17

Kalaburagi (Gulbarga)

 

No

 

18

Kodagu

Hill station- waterfalls, temples, view points, forest, adventure, coffee

Yes

 

19

Kolar

Kotilingeshwara, 

Yes

 

20

Koppala

Anegundi

No

 

21

Mandya

KRS

Yes

 

22

Mysuru

Palace, Zoo, temples

Yes

 

23

Raichuru

No

 

24

Ramanagara

Yes

 

25

Shivamogga

Wildlife

Yes

 

26

Tumakuru

Hills, temples

Yes

 

27

Udupi

Beaches, temples, food, culture

Yes

Udupi Guide

Best beaches

28

Uttara Kannada

(North Canara)

      Dandeli, Karwar, Sirsi, waterfalls, rafting, beaches, temples

Yes

 

29

Vijayanagara (New)

Hampi

Yes

Evolve Back Hampi

30

Vijayapura

Gol Gumbaz

Yes

 

31

Yadagiri

No

 

 

 

 

 

Some districts are recently formed. Vijayanagara district was formed in Feb 2021, by carving it out of Ballary. Famous ruins of Hampi are now under the administration of this new district. There is also a talk of carving a new district out of North Canara, probably with Sirsi as its headquarters.

