How many districts of Karnataka have you visited?
Sitting at home on a lockdown day, I thought of compiling a list of districts in Karnataka that I have already visited and yet to visit. I had made a similar list for states of India that I have visited.
Apparently I am yet to explore 7 districts of Karnataka. Most of the places I have visited are in coastal or south Karnataka. My exploration of North Karnataka remains limited, primarily due to their distance from Bengaluru or my home town. Also from a tourist point of view North Karnataka has lesser attractions scattered over a larger area, so exploring them needs more time and planning. Hope to explore them more in post Corona world. How many have you been to?
|
#
|
District
|
Key Attractions
|
been?
|
Links
|
1
|
Bagalakot
|
No
|
|
2
|
Ballari
|
|
Yes
|
|
3
|
Belagavi
|
|
Yes
|
|
4
|
Bengaluru Rural
|
|
Yes
|
|
5
|
Bengaluru Urban
|
|
Yes
|
|
6
|
Bidar
|
Fort, Karanja dam,
|
Yes
|
7
|
Chamarajanagara
|
Wildlife
|
Yes
|
|
8
|
Chikkaballapura
|
Hills, temples
|
Yes
|
9
|
Chikkamagaluru
|
Hill station
|
Yes
|
10
|
Chitradurga
|
Fort
|
Yes
|
|
11
|
Dakshina Kannada
(South Canara)
|
Mangaluru, Moodubidire- beaches, temples
|
Yes
|
|
12
|
Davanagere
|
|
Yes
|
13
|
Dharawada
|
|
Yes
|
|
14
|
Gadag
|
|
No
|
|
15
|
Hasana
|
Belur, Halebeedu, Sakaleshpura
|
Yes
|
16
|
Haveri
|
|
No
|
|
17
|
Kalaburagi (Gulbarga)
|
|
No
|
|
18
|
Kodagu
|
Hill station- waterfalls, temples, view points, forest, adventure, coffee
|
Yes
|
|
19
|
Kolar
|
Kotilingeshwara,
|
Yes
|
|
20
|
Koppala
|
|
No
|
|
21
|
Mandya
|KRS
|
Yes
|
|
22
|
Mysuru
|Palace, Zoo, temples
|
Yes
|
|
23
|
Raichuru
|
No
|
|
24
|
Ramanagara
|
Yes
|
|
25
|
Shivamogga
|Wildlife
|
Yes
|
|
26
|
Tumakuru
|Hills, temples
|
Yes
|
|
27
|
Udupi
|Beaches, temples, food, culture
|
Yes
|
28
|
Uttara Kannada
(North Canara)
|
Dandeli, Karwar, Sirsi, waterfalls, rafting, beaches, temples
|
Yes
|
|
29
|
Vijayanagara (New)
|Hampi
|
Yes
|
30
|
Vijayapura
|Gol Gumbaz
|
Yes
|
|
31
|
Yadagiri
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
Some districts are recently formed. Vijayanagara district was formed in Feb 2021, by carving it out of Ballary. Famous ruins of Hampi are now under the administration of this new district. There is also a talk of carving a new district out of North Canara, probably with Sirsi as its headquarters.
Leave a Comment