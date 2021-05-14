How many districts of Karnataka have you visited?

Sitting at home on a lockdown day, I thought of compiling a list of districts in Karnataka that I have already visited and yet to visit. I had made a similar list for states of India that I have visited.

Apparently I am yet to explore 7 districts of Karnataka. Most of the places I have visited are in coastal or south Karnataka. My exploration of North Karnataka remains limited, primarily due to their distance from Bengaluru or my home town. Also from a tourist point of view North Karnataka has lesser attractions scattered over a larger area, so exploring them needs more time and planning. Hope to explore them more in post Corona world. How many have you been to?

# District Key Attractions been? Links 1 Bagalakot No 2 Ballari Yes 3 Belagavi Yes 4 Bengaluru Rural Yes 5 Bengaluru Urban

Yes 6 Bidar Fort, Karanja dam, Yes Karnataka's crown 7 Chamarajanagara Wildlife Yes 8 Chikkaballapura Hills, temples Yes Skandagiri 9 Chikkamagaluru Hill station Yes Landscapes Seethalayyana giri Mullayyanagiri 10 Chitradurga Fort Yes 11 Dakshina Kannada (South Canara) Mangaluru, Moodubidire- beaches, temples Yes 12 Davanagere Yes Theertharameshwara temple 13 Dharawada Yes 14 Gadag No 15 Hasana Belur, Halebeedu, Sakaleshpura Yes Sakleshpura Guide 16 Haveri No 17 Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) No 18 Kodagu Hill station- waterfalls, temples, view points, forest, adventure, coffee Yes 19 Kolar Kotilingeshwara, Yes 20 Koppala Anegundi No 21 Mandya KRS Yes 22 Mysuru Palace, Zoo, temples Yes 23 Raichuru No 24 Ramanagara Yes 25 Shivamogga Wildlife Yes 26 Tumakuru Hills, temples Yes 27 Udupi Beaches, temples, food, culture Yes Udupi Guide Best beaches 28 Uttara Kannada (North Canara) Dandeli, Karwar, Sirsi, waterfalls, rafting, beaches, temples

Yes 29 Vijayanagara (New) Hampi Yes Evolve Back Hampi 30 Vijayapura Gol Gumbaz Yes 31 Yadagiri No

Some districts are recently formed. Vijayanagara district was formed in Feb 2021, by carving it out of Ballary. Famous ruins of Hampi are now under the administration of this new district. There is also a talk of carving a new district out of North Canara, probably with Sirsi as its headquarters.