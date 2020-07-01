15 Best beaches in Udupi district (Complete Details)

Below table has summary of Udupi's top beaches. Few nearby beaches have been clubbed





# Beach Name Distance from Udupi city Popular for 1 & 2 Malpe Beach & Padukere Beach 8 kms Boat trip to St Mary’s Island

Sea walk

Beach Resort

Watersports

Daria Bahadurg Fort 3 & 4 Pitrody Udyavara Beach & Mattu Beach 12 km Scenic drive- Udyavara river on one side, Arabian sea on the other 5 & 6 Kodi beach Kundapura 38 kms Sea walk

River entering ocean

Lighthouse

Swing

Boating

Beachside drive 7 & 8 Maravanthe Beach & Trasi Beach 52 kms Scenic view of river+highway+sea

Facilities to sit, relax, refresh

Visit Padukone Village

Boat ride in river 9 Ottinene Beach 72 kms Scenic view

Someshwara temple

Kshitija Nesada Dhama

Sai Vishram Resort nearby 10 Kapu beach 12 kms Lighthouse

Rocks 11 & 12 Kodi Bengre & Hoode Beach 17 kms Houseboats

Thonse health centre

Scenery & boat ride

Suspension bridge 13 Kota-Padukere beach 28 kms Less crowd, calm n serene place 14 Beejadi beach 33 kms Nothing unique, popular with locals 15 Padubidri beach 26 kms Occasional sand sculptures

Below is a map of all of Udupi's prominent beaches. [ . [ Online link here

A few very unique things about beaches in Udupi

Good for Beachside drive: Both Udyavara beach and Kodi beach offers beach side drive- long stretches of road with coconut trees by the side and Arabian sea few meters away. Maravanthe also was popular for same thing but now the charm is somewhat lost.

Beaches in Udupi with beachside Luxury stay : Malpe has Paradise Isle beach resort, Baindoor has Sai Vishram beach resort. More luxury properties are coming up right next to the beach. Less popular hotels, home stays are available at several places along the coast in Udupi.

House boat: No need to go to alleppy to experience house boat- you can enjoy the same right here in Udupi. Operated by Panchajanya Cruise and Tirumala Cruise. Closed during monsoon though.

Swing: Available in Kodi beach, Kundapura. More details here

Sea Walk: Available at Malpe beach and Kodi beach Kundapura

Which ones are non crowded local beaches? Beejadi beach, Parampalli, Koda-Padukere etc are not very popular with tourists as there is nothing unique there. But locals go there for relaxation. If you need less touristy, no crowd beaches to relax you can hop to any of these.

Island hopping : Take a boat to St Mary's Island at Malpe. Barge to Kodi Bengre is available from Hangarakatte. Kannada Kudru is a small island between Kundapura and Maravanthe with scenery.

What are the different watersports available in Udupi's beaches : Water sports like Banana boat ride, parasailing, jetski etc were available in Malpe beach and possibly Padubidri. Right now suspended everywhere due to monsoon and Covid-19. Will update post October if watersports open up in any of the beaches.

Can we do Scuba Diving in Udupi? : Unfotunately Scuba diving is not available in Udupi district but can be tried in Netrani near Murudeshwara (North Canara district) (100 kms from Udupi)

Where can we try Fishing in Udupi : Fishing using a string and bait can be tried anywhere. There are no rules prohibiting the same. Places with sea walk- Malpe beach and Kodi beach are popular with those trying to catch fish, as it gives access to deeper sea water. Fishing using boat is a different thing-usually done for commercial purposes subject to several regulations.

Which all beaches in Udupi district offer boat rides ? Available in Kodi Beach Kundapura, at Malpe (to go to St Mary's Island), in Souparnika river (near Maravanthe). Boating is suspended during monsoon.

What all beaches in Udupi are best for drone shoot? Maravanthe, Udyavara beach, Kodi beach, Ottinene beach, Kodi Bengre and Malpe

Which beaches in Udupi are accessible by Public transport?: Maravanthe & Trasi, Malpe have excellent bus service. Kapu beach, Padubidri beach, Ottinene have excellent bus service except for final 1-2 kms. Kodi Bengre, Kodi Beach, Udyavara-Mattu have bus service but with limited frequency. Other beaches either have limited bus connectivity or you may have to walk a 4-5 kms or take auto from nearest bus stops. Now let me tell you about Udupi's most prominent beaches one by one.





1. Malpe & Padukere Beach

Malpe beach is closest to Udupi town. Malpe beach has luxury beach side resorts, long stretch of open beach, provides access to go to St Mary's Island by boat, has food outlets, taxi service and watersports.





Recently constructed sea walk is the latest crowd puller in Malpe Beach. Almost a km in length, sea walk extends into the ocean and helps take a closer view. A statue of a man, woman and a child is located on the sea walk. Entry and Parking was free when I visited sea walk in June 2020.





Malpe beach is usually crowded with locals and visitors.





Padukere beach is on the other side of river from sea walk but 3-4 kms away by road. Padukere beach is less crowded than Malpe beach but doesn't have any specific tourist attractions/facilities. If you are going towards Udyavara from Malpe you can divert 1.5 kms north after crossing the bridge to pay a quick visit to Padukere beach. If pressed for time you can skip Padukere beach.





2 Pitrody Udyavara & Mattu beaches

Scenic beach popular for long drive along the coast, with Udyavara river on one side. There are not much tourist facilities or attractions but the views are captivating. Not too far from Udupi. Read my detailed post and watch a video in this post





3. Kodi Beach, Kundapura

Very popular with locals. About 4 kms from Kundapurua city. Kodi beach offers sea walk, boat rides, white sand beaches, a lighthouse (no entry upstairs), swing, shops and other facilities.





4. Maravanthe & Trasi Beaches

Maravanthe was once a super scenic beach offering tripple view of Arabian Sea, Highway and Souparnika river. Now with widened highway, this view is lost . Best view is only available from drone shot.

Nearby Trasi beach has shops, toilets, places to park, sit and relax.

You can enjoy a boat ride, cross the bridge to visit Padukone village or visit Maraswamy temple by the beach. Maravanthe is about 12 kms north of Kundapura and makes a perfect pit-stop while going towards North Canara/Mumbai/Goa from Udupi.





5. Ottinene Beach: Located at northern most part of Udupi district after Baindooru town. View from a hillock nearby is amazing. Cottages available for stay. Read my detailed post here ( : Located at northern most part of Udupi district after Baindooru town. View from a hillock nearby is amazing. Cottages available for stay. Read my detailed post here ( 2011 visit 2014 visit * 2020 visit (planned)).





6. Kapu Beach & Lighthouse

Another most popular beach destination in Udupi due to light house and rocky beaches.





7. Kodi Bengre & Hoode beach

Kodi Bengre is a scenic location accessible by road from Udupi and by boat from Hangarakatte. A narrow stretch with houses, ocean and river. Thonse health centre is a popular medical tourism centre in Kodi Bengre.





Hoode beach is a less popular beach a few kms prior to Kodi Bengre.





Houseboats are usually stationed here (but may move around as per demand/management discretion)





8. Kota Padukere Beach:

A local beach, nothing particularly interesting. Might be possible to take your vehicle to the beach. Visit for calm and less crowded experience.

9. Beejadi Beach:

A local beach popular with locals. Nothing particular or exciting, visit if you'd like a crowd less beach.





Below: Sunset photo I clicked recently at Beejadi beach

10. Padubidri Beach

Southern most beach in Udupi bordering Dakshina Kannada district. Occasionally sand sculptures are made here. Otherwise regular beach with relaxation options and food outlets.

Udupi district has dozens of interesting beaches. But only a handful are popular with tourists-Malpe Beach, Maravanthe and Kapu beach almost always top the list and rest of the beaches are often ignored. In this post I am providing detailed information on all of Udupi's prominent beaches with the aim of helping you explore them as per your interest.