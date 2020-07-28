Top 10 Must-visit Places in Assam

For those of you who have traveled to Guwahati, you’d know that the place is truly a region of infinite beauties and beyond. The regions offer tourists the perfect blend of nature coupled with the urban lifestyle as well. Guwahati has remained one of the most popular and sought after tourist destinations in India and has seen a plethora of tourists over the years. Majority of the tourism in Guwahati is said to account from the fact that the places lie in the North-Eastern part of the country and thus, provides the perfect blend of both adventure and nature at its best.





Regardless of the kind of vacation you’re looking at - adventure, romance, a getaway cruise and maybe even some pumped up nightlife, Guwahati has it all figured out for you. So if you’ve never been to Assam and are venturing on your first Guwahati journey, find some of the Top 8 Must-visit Places in Assam below. This guide includes the top things to do in Assam





Some of the Must-visit Places in Assam

Guwahati Planetarium Culture and tradition of the Assam State Museum ISKCON Guwahati Regional Science Center Assam State Zoo Umananda Temple Saraighat Bridge Gem of Assam Tourism

1. Guwahati Planetarium

Tourists who are planning to journey through to Guwahati and are wondering what they can possibly do in the region, fret not - Guwahati has remained one of the most popular destinations in India. Tourists can explore a wide array of activities - the ‘Guwahati Planetarium,’ is just one of them. The planetarium finds itself located on the MG road and can be recognized with its dome-shaped screens that are overhead.





Tourists are taken on a journey that seems almost surreal and is an entirely refreshing experience altogether. The ‘Guwahati Planetarium,’ houses about 140 seating capacity and hosts a large variety of shows that are in both in English and the Assamese language as well. Tourists can book tickets for any of these shows that happen at intervals of about two hours.





2. Culture and tradition of the Assam State Museum

The ‘Assam State Museum,’ is situated right at the heart of the Guwahati city and has been a significant structure in the city for time immemorial. The museum itself was said to have been inaugurated in 1940 and has ever since been the perfect depiction of the tradition, culture and heritage of Assam as a whole. The ‘Assam State Museum,’ is also regarded as the largest multipurpose museum in the whole of the North-Eastern part of India.





Tourists witness the museum at its original state and view sculptures that are made up of metal, wood and terracotta. The museum is undoubtedly one of the must-visit places for tourists in Guwahati and aptly captures both the history and literature of the Assamese heritage.





3. ISKCON Guwahati

Not a very popular fact about Guwahati but the region has been an extremely famous destination for its religious tourism as well. The place is filled with a large number of Hindu temples throughout the region and has thus attracted huge crowds of tourists from across India.





One of the many temples being the ‘ISKCON Temple, Guwahati.’ The temple has continued to attract Krishna followers and devotees as it is maintained by the famous Hare Krishna mission and is devoted to Lord Krishna. The temple resembles the perfect blend of architecture and heritage with many of its features drawing inspiration from the same.





4. Regional Science Center

The ‘Regional Science Centre,’ is yet another extremely popular and worthwhile attraction in Guwahati. So whether you’re travelling with family, friends or are on your honeymoon, the ‘Regional Science Centre,’ is a great way for you to spend your time while in the region. The centre has continued to make science both an interesting and fun element for visitors over the years.





The centre has strived to bring on the complexity and phenomenons of science and depicts them in the most practical of ways. Some of the major attractions being the - Science magic shows and 3D shows, Digital planetarium and so much more.





5. Assam State Zoo

The ‘Assam State Zoo,’ is one of the most perfect picnic spots you’ll find in the whole of Assam. So if you’re a family travelling with kids, this is a great place for you to explore and experience. The kids can soak in the environment and also witness the plethora of animals in the zoo.





The ‘Assam State Zoo,’ finds itself stretching across 430 acres of land and is located in the Hengrabari Forest Reserve. The location makes way for the zoo to be home to some of the most endangered wildlife species in India. This has got to be one of your best options in Assam, especially if you’re travelling with kids.





6. Umananda Temple

Tourists looking to head over to the Brahmaputra River and soak in the beauty of the waters of the river should most definitely pay a visit to the ‘Umananda Temple.’ The temple finds itself located on the ‘Peacock Island,’ which happens to be on the Brahmaputra River.





Tourists wanting to make their way to the temple will have to hop onto a ferry and ride towards the temple. The ‘Umananda Temple,’ is said to be the exact place where Kamadev was burnt by Lord Shiva and thus, has remained dedicated to Lord Shiva ever since. The Brahmaputra River is yet another highlight that tourists can witness as part of their visit to the temple.





7. Saraighat Bridge

The skirmish between man and nature is aptly depicted on the ‘Saraighat Bridge,’ as man is shown dominating nature in almost every sense. The bridge has been widely acclaimed as it remains the first-ever bridge to have been constructed over the Brahmaputra River and stretches across about 1.2 kilometres. Yet another significant fact about the bridge is that the ‘‘Saraighat Bridge,’ is the only bridge that exists between North India and the rest of the Indian land.





Tourists travelling to the region should most definitely venture out on a journey to the bridge, as it remains one of the most scenic journeys you’d ever have been on. The ‘Saraighat Bridge,’ is a complete and whole testament to the immense engineering brilliance that has gone into the construction of the bridge.





8. The Gem of Assam Tourism

The ‘Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary,’ has been established as the sole pride of the Assam Tourism industry and has got to be one of the places on the maps that you can’t miss out on. If you’re a wildlife enthusiast, the sanctuary is your haven and provides for an extraordinary experience altogether.





9. Kamakya Temple

Kamakhya is Guwahati's most popular temple. Located on a hill, temple campus offers good view of the city and Brahmaputra river. Do read my detailed post about Guwahati's Kamakya temple here





10. Deepor Beel Bird Sanctuary

Just about 10 kms from Guwahati airport is Deepor Beel bird sanctuary- an open area on a lake, with high possibility of spotting wide range of birds. A more detailed post is here



