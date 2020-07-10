10+ Attractions along Seetha River in Udupi!

Sita River, also spelt as Seetha river or Sitha river is a prominent river in Udupi district. From its birth near the foothills of Western Ghats till its entering Arabian sea near Hangarakatte, Sita River flows for about 50 kms. If you love water and nature, there're multiple spots along the length of Seetha river that you can stop by and indulge. In this post, I am listing 10 different spots along Sitha river in Udupi, that tourists can visit to enjoy and experience.
Below itinerary makes for a nice 66 km/half a day trip. More if you'd like to spend time in temples, water parks and other attractions. If you are going to Agumbe from Udupi, instead of taking shortest road take the road shown below, stopping over at key points.
I have listed places below in reverse order- from the place where Seetha river joins sea backwards towards its origin. Depending on your convenience you can reverse the order or visit only select places that interest you. Quick summary below, details at the bottom of the table.
|
#
|
Place
|
Popular for
|
Distance from Starting Point
(km)
|
1
|
Hangarakatte & Kodi Bengre
|
River enters sea
Shipbuilding
Barge ride
House boats
Kodi Bengre delta and Beach, Sunset view, river side drive
|
0
|
2
|
Mabukala Bridge
|
Easiest access point to view Seetha Nadi
Right on the highway
River side short drive possible.
|
2.6
|
3
|
Barkuru Bridge
|
Bridge, riverside drive
|
8 kms
|
4
|
Immanuel Recreations water park
|
Boating & relaxation activities
<closed due to Covid-19>
|
12
|
5
|
Neelavara
|
Temples, Bridge
|
14 kms
|
6
|
Kokkarne
|
Bridge
|
21 kms
|
7 & 8
|
Avarse
|
Lakshmi Narasimha and Durga Amma temples by the river
|
28 kms
|
9
|
Jomlu Falls
|
Waterfalls
|
33 kms
|
10
|
Sita River Bridge, Chara
|
Picnic spot, bridge, river and rocks, easy access
|
46 kms
|
11
|
Seethanadi nature camp
|
Stay option (Dorm, cottages)
Guided trekking, coracle ride etc
|
+7 kms
|
|
|
|
1. Hangarakatte & Kodi Bengre
Hangarakatte has a ship building factory. Hangarakatte is where Sita river joins Arabian Sea. On the other side is Kodi Bengre. River Suvarna also merges here with Sita river just before joining the ocean.
House boats are available in Hangarakatte/Kodi Bengre if you'd like to spend a night or hold any event. A barge servies ferries people across the river between Kodi Bengre and Hangarakatte. Otherwise a commercial town, you can view Seetanadi in its final moments before merging into mighty sea.
2. Mabukala Bridge near Brahmavara
Mabukala Bridge is on NH 66. It is the easiest and most convenient way to look at Sita River. But you can't do much other than watching the river from the bridge. You can also take some side roads and ride/drive parallel to the river for some distance, enjoying the nature. -Look at the perpendicular road in below image.
3. Barkuru Bridge
Worth visiting for nice river side ride/drive in narrow roads. Otherwise normal bridge.
4. Immanuel Recreations Water Park
A small water park on the banks of Sita river, about 10 kms from Brahmavara- has facilities like boating etc. Ideal for family fun and relaxation.
5. Neelavara temples & Bridge
Neelavara is a temple town near Brahmavara and has multiple temples on the banks of Sita river. If you like visiting temples you can have dual advantage of visiting temple + river. But as far as I have seen there're no great provisions to enter water. (I could be wrong though)
6. Kokkarne Bridge. Normal bridge over Sitha nadi (river). Nothing spectacular. Can be skipped if tight on time.
7 & 8. Avarse Temples. Avarse village has couple of temples on the banks of Seetha river. Durga Amma temple and Laxmi Narasimha temples are worth a short visit. You will save about 12 kms detour by skipping Avarse.
9. Jomlu Falls: A lesser known falls in the region. I am yet to visit this- will explore n update asap.
10. Under Chara-Sita River Bridge, 5 kms from Hebri
My favorite place- 5 kms from Hebri, near Chara Village and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyala campus, you can go down the road and get very close to the river. There're rocks to sit and relax.
11. Jungle Lodges Sita Nadi Nature Camp
Jungle Lodges is operating a nature camp between Hebri and Someshwara. For about INR 1800-2300 per person per day, you can stay there overnight, take part in some activities like trekking, coracle ride etc organized by JLR staff. Rent includes food n activities.
You will find more homestays/hotels closer to Sita River if you search, but may not be so close and well organized like JLR
