10+ Attractions along Seetha River in Udupi!

I have listed places below in reverse order- from the place where Seetha river joins sea backwards towards its origin. Depending on your convenience you can reverse the order or visit only select places that interest you. Quick summary below, details at the bottom of the table.

# Place Popular for Distance from Starting Point (km) 1 Hangarakatte & Kodi Bengre River enters sea Shipbuilding Barge ride House boats Kodi Bengre delta and Beach, Sunset view, river side drive 0 2 Mabukala Bridge Easiest access point to view Seetha Nadi Right on the highway River side short drive possible. 2.6 3 Barkuru Bridge Bridge, riverside drive 8 kms 4 Immanuel Recreations water park Boating & relaxation activities <closed due to Covid-19> 12 5 Neelavara Temples, Bridge 14 kms 6 Kokkarne Bridge 21 kms 7 & 8 Avarse Lakshmi Narasimha and Durga Amma temples by the river 28 kms 9 Jomlu Falls Waterfalls 33 kms 10 Sita River Bridge, Chara Picnic spot, bridge, river and rocks, easy access 46 kms 11 Seethanadi nature camp Stay option (Dorm, cottages) Guided trekking, coracle ride etc +7 kms





1. Hangarakatte & Kodi Bengre Hangarakatte has a ship building factory. Hangarakatte is where Sita river joins Arabian Sea. On the other side is Kodi Bengre. River Suvarna also merges here with Sita river just before joining the ocean.

House boats are available in Hangarakatte/Kodi Bengre if you'd like to spend a night or hold any event. A barge servies ferries people across the river between Kodi Bengre and Hangarakatte. Otherwise a commercial town, you can view Seetanadi in its final moments before merging into mighty sea.





2. Mabukala Bridge near Brahmavara

Mabukala Bridge is on NH 66. It is the easiest and most convenient way to look at Sita River. But you can't do much other than watching the river from the bridge. You can also take some side roads and ride/drive parallel to the river for some distance, enjoying the nature. -Look at the perpendicular road in below image.

3. Barkuru Bridge Worth visiting for nice river side ride/drive in narrow roads. Otherwise normal bridge.

4. Immanuel Recreations Water Park A small water park on the banks of Sita river, about 10 kms from Brahmavara- has facilities like boating etc. Ideal for family fun and relaxation. https://immanuelrecreations.com/



5. Neelavara temples & Bridge Neelavara is a temple town near Brahmavara and has multiple temples on the banks of Sita river. If you like visiting temples you can have dual advantage of visiting temple + river. But as far as I have seen there're no great provisions to enter water. (I could be wrong though)

6. Kokkarne Bridge. Normal bridge over Sitha nadi (river). Nothing spectacular. Can be skipped if tight on time.

7 & 8. Avarse Temples. Avarse village has couple of temples on the banks of Seetha river. Durga Amma temple and Laxmi Narasimha temples are worth a short visit. You will save about 12 kms detour by skipping Avarse.

9. Jomlu Falls: A lesser known falls in the region. I am yet to visit this- will explore n update asap.



10. Under Chara-Sita River Bridge, 5 kms from Hebri

My favorite place- 5 kms from Hebri, near Chara Village and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyala campus, you can go down the road and get very close to the river. There're rocks to sit and relax.

11. Jungle Lodges Sita Nadi Nature Camp

Jungle Lodges is operating a nature camp between Hebri and Someshwara. For about INR 1800-2300 per person per day, you can stay there overnight, take part in some activities like trekking, coracle ride etc organized by JLR staff. Rent includes food n activities.









You will find more homestays/hotels closer to Sita River if you search, but may not be so close and well organized like JLR



