Jomlu Theertha waterfalls near Hebri

Jomlu Theertha is a small scenic waterfalls + River spot 12 kms from Hebri town in coastal Karnataka's Udupi district. However this waterfall remains closed for most of the year for reasons best known to authorities. Jomlu Theertha is formed by River Seetha flowing over large boulders and dropping for about 20 feet at some spots. Since the Jomlu falls is located within Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary limits, entry is controlled by Forest Department.

Here is what to expect at Jomlu Theertha falls

1. About 1- 1.2 kms trek from parking spot. Vehicles could have gone closer but govt has set up a barricade more than a km before the falls. So this last leg you have to cover on foot. Normal walking path, no hiking needed, nothing too complex.





2. Closed during most of the time.

Jomlu falls may not be open when you visit. Authorities close it for reasons best known to them- someone slipped and fell, covid, too much rain or any other reason. Information on why it is closed and when it will open is impossible to find before your visit. So always visit with a plan B- some other place to visit in case you can't enter Jomlu Theertha.





One forest department security guard is deployed at the entrance whose job is to send people back.





If covid is the reason they could have allowed people in small batches

If safety is the reason put up some warning signs, barricades





But no, Banning is our easy solution for everything. You can try your luck contacting Udupi tourism at these numbers and check if Jomlu falls is open.

3. River flowing over rocks-Jomlu falls

If you find Jomlu Theertha open and get past security, you can enjoy the scenic Jomlu falls. Seetha river flows over large bounlers at Jomlu falls, giving impression of waterfall. However due to its depth, slipperiness Jomlu falls is risky proposition to take a bath. It is not safe to take a tip under the falls. However if you can explore half a km upstream or downstream you might some some safe spots in the river where it might be possible to get wet.

Jomlu theertha falls water levels in November...

4. A small temple

A tiny temple is built next to the falls





No facilities are available near Jomlu falls. Hebri town is the nearest spot for food or anything else you may need. Stay can be planned at Hebri, Brahmavara or JLR Seethanadi Nature camp

Time required at Jomlu falls: 15 mins to reach, may be 30 mins at the Jomlu Theertha, 20 mins walking back. About 1 hour minimum, more if you wish to relax by the river.

Timing: Not known, closed during most of the time.

Entry fee: None

Complexity: Easy, everyone in family, kids can visit.