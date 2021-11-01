GoBumpr secret mechanic service booking

I was aware of this startup called GoBumpr which provides a platform for people to avail car and bike services. I decided to check them out and this post shares what I feel.

Drawback 1: Not disclosing service center names:

Gobumpr is very protective of the service center listed with them. You will NOT get the name of the service center till you make a payment. To me this is a clear turn OFF. I need the following information before I can book

- Where exactly are they located? I prefer a center near my home or office. If it is halfway across the city my travel time and cost will increase unnecessarily.





- How is feedback from other customers? If I can see the name and rating/feedback from other customers then I can trust them. Without knowing their name, location and assurance on service quality, I don't want to pay blindly.





- Need to check availability. I may need to check with the service center if they have required spare parts or slots available on a select date. At times they take several days to get a spare part or accessory or might be full with other vehicles. I don't want to blindly pay and wait.





I think GoBumpr doesn't reveal service center names because they fear loss of business. If I know the garage name I will directly visit them on my way home, check their prices and book directly-then GoBumpr won't get any commission. But then, would you just order a pizza or biryani on swiggy or Zomato without knowing which restaurant will be sending it? GoBumper need to fix this process.

Drawback 2: High prices

I find GoBumpr charges much higher than what I would pay at authorized dealerships or if I check with a garage/mechanic directly. This is mostly because GoBumpr charges 20-25% commission which service centers include in their pricing. Again, tax is not included in the price shown, another 18% extra in taxes.





Drawback 3: Poor customer service

All the aggregators have poor customer service. In order to grow rapidly they signup every small vendor and have no control on their quality of service. Because of high commissions and other high handedness by aggregators, service centers cut corners in many places resulting in compromised quantity or quality. If I find an issue later there isn't much GoBumpr can do to fix it, except maybe some discount on next booking or such useless things. It is a lot easier to deal directly with the service center.





Good thing about GoBumpr:

For many services you can pay a small amount like INR 99 and book. Rest you pay at the service center.

If you are too lazy to explore your town and find a service center yourself, GoBumpr is an easy way