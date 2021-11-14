Indira Gandhi Glasshouse and Garden, Hubli

When I was in Hubli and had few hours to spare, I was scouting for places of interest and Indira Gandhi Glass House and park came to my attention. At first look it felt like an attempt to replicate Bengaluru's Lalbagh. We decided to visit and check it out anyway.

Below are our findings:

1. Parking in front of Indira Gandhi Glasshouse was limited- max 3-4 cars. Else you will have to park on the street. Google maps location is accurate but approaching entrance could be tricky as the park is surrounded by one way street. You may need a longer detour depending on from where you're coming from.

2. Entry fee is 30 Rs per person. No parking fee was collected.

3. The main attraction was the glass house- but there are a few issues- first, we can't go inside- only option is to peep through the door glass. Felt like some work is still going on. And second, unlike Lalbagh's glasshouse, Hubli one is more metal and less glass. As I looked at the roof there were one stripe of glass and 2-3 stripes of metal roofing, kind of spoils the look. They could have made it at least 75% glass roof.

4. There is an Amphitheatre inside Indira Gandhi Glasshouse park Hubli. Nice.

5. Indira Gandhi Glasshouse and park in Hubli also has a place for practicing skating. Nice.

6. Toilets are available, not well maintained

7. Many statues could be found of prominent people

8. An aquarium building could be seen, but was closed

9. Few sitting areas, playing areas, outdoor gym etc are nice.

10 Around the glasshouse these artwork sculptures look nice (and also a bit scary)

Entrace

I didn't see any toy train. Overall Indira Gandhi Glasshouse and Garden is a fine place to spend a few hours with family. Some of the facilities like glasshouse, aquarium etc are not open to go inside- so something for authorities to fix. We spent about an hour and came out. Outside the Glasshouse garden wall there are many tender coconut sellers.