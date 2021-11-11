Kitturu Rani Chennamma Fort & museum

Kitturu was the base of Rani Chennamma, a brave lady ruler who fought against the British invaders early 19th century. Kittur is part of Belagavi district of Karnataka and located between Dharawad and Belagavi. Today thousands of cars full of tourists zip through the six lane highway that passes through Kittur, without anyone making attempts to visit the fort of Kittur and the history behind it.

I visited Kitturu last week while returning from Hemmadaga and heading to Dharwad. Kittur town has a circle by the highway bypass dedicated to Rani Chennamma and the fort is hardly a km away from highway. Kittur fort complex had a nice palace which British commanders destroyed after capturing Rani Chennamma. British commanders also looted all valuables they could find in the fort campus. Only some bits of the earlier grand palace now remains, telling us about the price people had to pay fighting for motherland.

What to expect in Kitturu?

1. Rani Chennamma Circle

The welcome symbol to Kittur city

2. Fort Museum

Kittur Fort has a museum of ancient artefacts. Fort Museum was not open when I visited at 8.15 AM. A few exhibits were kept outside which I could see. Take a closer look at the tiles used for the roof of the building.

Above: a sculpture of Rani Chennamma

3. Kittur Fort Palace

Probably the most interesting portion of Kittur fort. Remains of the palace where Rani Chennamma used to live can be seen. The roof is gone, few walls and pillars remain. The rooms are marked for easy identification- kitchen, dining room etc. The palace wasn't very large and spacious (like say Mysuru Palace) but it was just adequate for a local ruler to operate from.

Above: Milk and Curd storage area

Below: An observatory and a well

4: Fort walking track

There is a nice and wide road that runs along the outer wall of Kittur fort, ideal for walking

5.Fort open ground and stage

A large maidana (grounds) and a stage built recently is part of the fort complex. Locals use it for jogging, exercise etc.

6 Kittur Fort temples

Kittur fort complex has two temples

7. Langoors

Fort campus is home to several monkeys and langoors.

Next time while passing through Kitturu towards Goa or somewhere else, spare 30 minutes, check out Kittur Fort and pay respect to the great lady and locals who fought the outnumbered British forces till their last breath.