Varanga Lake Basadi near Hebri-Udupi's offbeat attraction

Varanga is a unique spot in Udupi district. Varanga is popular for its jain Basadi located in the centre of a large lake. The view is best seen from above, using a drone, but I have given below what is visible at eye level.

Above photo is with some digital zoom. Without zoom this is how it looks from the lake bund.

Western ghats provide perfect backdrop to Varanga Lake.

Varanga is 7 kms from Hebri on Karkala road. Varanga has a proper Jain Basadi but the small one in the centre of a lake is what pulls the crowd. There is no way to reach the Basadi-it can only be seen from the shore. There is a walking trail (which can be improved further) around the lake.

A small stream of water was flowing by the lake. Excess water from the lake goes into this stream and probably joins Seetanadi eventually. Some cleaning is required in the lake. Fishes in the lake come closer in anticipation of food from visitors. Paddy fields around are scenic too.

The main Jain Basadi (Nimishamba Basadi) nearby has a gold plated mahasthamba. Inner sanctum was closed when I visited. Visitors can ring the bell outside and send their prayers.

When in Hebri-Karkala area make it a point to visit Varanga Lake basadi.