Try Kundapura Swing in Kodi beach (ಜೋಕಾಲಿ)

Fancy swinging by the beach? Try Kundapura Swing in Kodi beach

People go abroad to Bali and other places, to relax by the beaches- Swings like these are major crowd puller in various beaches, particularly in Gili islands, Bali.

Now I saw one such swing in our own Kundapura, at Kodi beach. Referred to as Jokali (ಜೋಕಾಲಿ) in kannada, these are fun to sit and relax while watching sunset. Some enterprising local people have set it up, free for use for the visitors.

Where exactly is Kundapura swing? It is located between Kundapurua and Koteshwara, couple of kms south of Kodi beach.

Swings in Indonesia for reference

More about Kodi beach in a separate post.