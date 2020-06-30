Best of January to June 2020 from eNidhi India blog





Most popular posts

Rented a caravan from Trippywheels for a day and had a short trip around Bengaluru in Jan 2020- my detailed experience on the same has been widely read. Do read to understand pros and cons of Caravan touring in Karantaka.





This was published in March, so a bit outdated now as Corona Virus situation has changed dramatically since then. In this post I collected updates from friends around the world as to how their life is impacted by Corona.





An assessment on what kind of IT jobs are affected by Corona and impact on IT jobs





Shares my thoughts on how travel bloggers can evolve and adapt to a post corona world.





Irrelevant now but was written when lockdown 1.0 was announced. Had predicted future course of action considering 3 possibilities.





An update based on our trip to Muscat in Feb end, 3 weeks before India went into lockdown.









Photos and updates on a wholesale tender coconut market in Bengaluru near Silkboard





Most commented posts

A recap of all time most memorable road trips.





A handy guide for bloggers to spend their time more optimally





I completed 14 years of blogging in 2020. This post shares recent changes in the blogging world.





Karnataka Govt flagged off a Caravan and issued press release saying state is now open to Caravan tourism. A good initiative but lots of ground work still pending-mostly functional caravan parking sites are not available anywhere.





How to respond to sensitive issues? Should we take a stand on anything and everything?





Came home to Udupi from Chennai on bike on June 10th. This post shares my experience.





Few personal favorites

Manipal's latest attraction...





New highway construction has forever altered the landscape of Maravanthe beach- explained with photos





A quick analysis





In Manipal, not near Manipal..





Saddle bag for bikes- factors to consider, my experience etc.





Ather has changed its pricing model again- explained in detail





Detailed guide for visiting Lombok near Bali, based on my experience in November 2019





From my US trip one year ago...





A nice way to explore Pondy- ebike tours by B:live





Serviced my bike myself and saved some 700 Rs labour charge. Read my experience, tips, pros and cons of servicing our bike on our own vs at professional service centers.



