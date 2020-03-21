Life during Corona Virus-Updates from around the world

Situation is not worse. Advisory is not to go out unnecessarily. Supplies - toilet paper and sanitizers not available





WA now has 64 recorded cases of corona virus.

Australia is now closed for people other than citizens and residents

Suburb lock down being planned

Normal life no big changes, few are working from home

Toronto people didn't take the Corona virus seriously until Justin's wife herself tested positive. The number of cases touched almost 1000 today and across all the provinces & territories of Canada. The grocery stores were filled with people that they had to work on crowd management. People bought mini freezers and hired trucks to store meat and essentials. The city is doing it's best. Tests are conducted at various convenient solutions and helplines are all provided. To avoid panic, if any are tested positive, others are notified properly and strict measures are taken by companies and organizations.

Yes we are good for now especially with the stuff that people have hoarded. There are no issues with buying fresh vegetables and even walking in parks as long as people don’t meet and gather.

We are lock down for last 10 days...around 1200 cases so far reported n 6 death here. But after lock-down it's very slow..





Only super market and medical shops only open..rest all closed till mar end..I think they will extend till April mid

52 cases, no deaths, taking all measures to contain

no lock down yet, might happen soon, supplies are fine for now

I'm a Canadian expat living in Rishikesh. I've been here about a year-and-a-half, renting a flat in a quiet and peaceful residential community away from the hustle-and-bustle of Tapovan as well as the main market. Since the day after Holi, when the WHO declared a pandemic I've largely been self-isolated, except for supply runs.





At first, nothing changed in Rishikesh. Even days after the declaration, Yoga schools were still open, a local film festival was still running, and it was mostly business as usual. But since about March 17, I have noticed a shift. First the Parmarth Niketan aarti stopped. This is a very familiar nightly ritual, so it signaled a big change in attitude.





Yesterday, the state of Uttarakhand closed its borders, so no tourists are allowed here -- which is going to make a massive difference as this is a tourist town, and indeed a tourist state. Now, people are stocking up on supplies -- I just saw my neighbor haul a huge bag of rice home -- and quite a few are wearing masks. The authorities are checking foreigners in guest houses, and a few have been sent for testing. Everything is now starting to close down, the day before the Janta Curfew of March 22. But there are still some cafes open and people gathering. Which is beyond maddening.





Officially, it seems there are three cases in Uttarkhand, all Indian Forest Service students who had returned from study in Spain, but there are rumors of other cases, and it's hard to know who to believe.

Currently in Malaysia we are having MCO (Movement Control Order) wherein from 18th March-31st March 2020 we should not go out unless it’s important such as Buying Groceries, Pharmacies. If police see us wandering they may fine us upto 1000 RM or 6 months jail or both. We are in the Day 4 of MCO. Staying at home and most of the employees are working from home. Currently the cases in Malaysia is 1030 With 87 Recovered and 3 deaths. It’s increasing and only way to break this is everyone staying at home and I hope when the days are passed and near to 31st March we are hoping the numbers will slow down. Also during this time the affected families are those who cannot work from home (like shopping malls staffs) and also daily wage earner from low income families. Several NGOs are raising the fund from people so that they can sustain during this 14 days.

I am awaiting few more updates, will include as they come in. Do check back in 48 hours.





Summary

From what I found out from these updates

- Those in suburbs, less popular cities are slightly better off than those in big metros

- Many cities are doing fine as of now- no extreme measures enforced- is it good or bad only time will tell.

- There is uncertainty all over. A bit of fear slowly creeping in, even among those who had put up brave face a week ago.

- None of my immediate friends/family members are tested positive. This is a consolation and I pray it stays that way.