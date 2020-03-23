Book Review: Eating with History-Kerala recipes by Tanya Abraham

Introduction: Author talks about her grand mother's cooking skills and life in Kerala in a catholic family.

Introducing Kerala and its food: This section tells us about Kerala's history, influence of dutch, Portuguese and Jewish culture, trading with the arabs and so on.

First 50 pages out of 200 are focused on above topics, helping you understand Kerala and its history better. Then begins the recipes, categorized under following sections

Vegetarian dishes (8 recipes)

Bread, Rice and Appams (16 recipes)

Meat & Fish (70 recipes)

Sweets and Deserts (28 recipes)

Squashes and Wines (6 recipes)

Summary:

Title: Eating with History

Author: Tanya Abraham

ISBN 13: 978-93-89136-26-5

MRP: INR 550/ USD 16/ GBP 12

Pages: 202

Publisher: Niyogi Books

Type: Paperback, colour

Genre: Food