Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Muscat Oman
Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is Muscat's primary tourist attraction. Grand Mosque is open to non Muslims between 8 AM and 11.30 AM, on all days except Friday.
Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is worth a visit because of its vast gardens, decorative interiors, chandeliers and fine wood and art work.
Things to know before visiting Grand Mosque, Muscat
- Visitor entry is from the east side garden. I got off the bus at Al Azaiba A and entered grand mosque campus from west side. I had to do a big circle around the mosque before I could figure out the entrance.
- Adequate dressing is required. No shorts for men. Women should cover up fully. Dress materials are available for rent if you are deemed inappropriately dressed.
- Toilets and drinking water facilities available, but no restaurants inside
-Shoes are allowed inside but in common areas only. Must be removed before entering prayer halls.
What to expect at Grand Mosque, Muscat?
Large Prayer Hall
Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat can accommodate over 20000 worshipers at a time. The main prayer hall has a large chandelier right below the main dome and eye catching art work, lighting and craftsmanship everywhere. Take a look at these photos.
Mini Prayer Hall
There's a smaller prayer hall
Gardens
Other Structures
Outer corridor has several murals of Egypt and Mesopotamia style
History:
Construction of Grand Mosque began in 1994 and completed in 2001. More than 3 lakh tons of Indian sand stones, lots of
There was a separate entrance for disabled people but no ramp. Only steps.
How to reach Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque?
Buses from Muscat International Airport (1B) stops right in front of Grand Mosque.
From Ruwi, take bus number 1 to Al Azaiba A, from there cross the road and walk back to Grand Mosque.
Similar: Mutrah Fort * Free to visit attractions in Muscat * Plaza Hotel Muscat * Brunei's real gold mosque * Mosque in Putrajaya, Malaysia *
Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is worth a visit because of its vast gardens, decorative interiors, chandeliers and fine wood and art work.
Things to know before visiting Grand Mosque, Muscat
- Visitor entry is from the east side garden. I got off the bus at Al Azaiba A and entered grand mosque campus from west side. I had to do a big circle around the mosque before I could figure out the entrance.
- Adequate dressing is required. No shorts for men. Women should cover up fully. Dress materials are available for rent if you are deemed inappropriately dressed.
- Toilets and drinking water facilities available, but no restaurants inside
-Shoes are allowed inside but in common areas only. Must be removed before entering prayer halls.
What to expect at Grand Mosque, Muscat?
Large Prayer Hall
Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat can accommodate over 20000 worshipers at a time. The main prayer hall has a large chandelier right below the main dome and eye catching art work, lighting and craftsmanship everywhere. Take a look at these photos.
More than six lakh crystals are used in the main chandelier.
Mini Prayer Hall
There's a smaller prayer hall
Doors have lots of art work which looks like crafted by South Indian crafts men
Gardens
Other Structures
Outer corridor has several murals of Egypt and Mesopotamia style
History:
Construction of Grand Mosque began in 1994 and completed in 2001. More than 3 lakh tons of Indian sand stones, lots of
There was a separate entrance for disabled people but no ramp. Only steps.
How to reach Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque?
Buses from Muscat International Airport (1B) stops right in front of Grand Mosque.
From Ruwi, take bus number 1 to Al Azaiba A, from there cross the road and walk back to Grand Mosque.
The night view of the grand mosque from outside is also amazing- I saw from bus but couldn't take decent photos. Grand Mosque was biggest and grandest in the region before the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi was built.
Leave a Comment