Traveling under Corona virus scare- what has changed, what to expect

There is risk everywhere- one lakh people die every year in India because of road accidents. [Source]. You have a higher risk of death by accident on the street, than death by corona virus.

If everyone stops traveling, entire travel & tourism industry will collapse, world economy will suffer.

Agreed Corona Virus has become a global crisis now. While almost 1 lakh people are infected with Corona Virus till date and about 3000 have died, in pure percentage terms this is still very little. At any given point of time, about 5 lakh people are in the air flying from one place to another [source]. It has been 2 months since Corona Virus outbreak- travel has reduced but not stopped. People are still traveling- may be they have some compulsion to travel or they are taking calculated risks or are being very careless, depending on how you see it.

Not everyone who flies get infected, not everyone who gets infected dies. Lots of people- those who have good immunity system and fitness have recovered after being infected.

If you are inclined towards traveling as planned, consider following factors and possibilities:

Deciding Factors:

Direct flight vs transit: A direct flight between two countries not affected by virus is lot safer than a one stop flight through a hub (where people from all parts of the world get mixed)

Changing dynamics: Virus spread scenario is changing every day. Country deemed safe yesterday could be risky today as new cases get discovered. Are you determined to travel despite all the risks and uncertainties?

Risk vs reward: What are you gaining by this travel? It is super cheap? Is it some super important event? Are the rewards outweigh risk of corona virus? Is the trip really worth and can't be postponed for few months?

Your physical fitness: If you have excellent immune system and physical fitness you have higher chances of surviving a virus attack. If you are hyper sensitive or old/weak and can't handle difficult scenarios you face a much higher risk.

Trade off- While traveling helps economy, it puts more pressure on health officials and administration tasked with containing the virus spread. I am not sure how to balance the two.

Scenarios to consider

Risk 1: Quarantine: If there's any one person found infected on a flight, authorities may decide to quarantine everyone on that flight. Even if you are not infected, you may have to spend 14 days in a quarantine facility- can your family/business/work handle this if you were to be locked up somewhere for 2 weeks?

Risk 2: Flight cancellation: You reach a destination, more cases get reported there and airlines decide to stop flying to that country. Do you have plan B? Can you stay for few more weeks (or till flight service resumes)?

Risk 3: Social Pressures: If you return from a high risk country, your colleagues, family, neighbors everyone will be scared you might be carrying the virus. There is no way to assure them you are clean. Can you handle this psychological pressures? Can you stay in isolation for 2 weeks to ensure you are risk free and don't transmit to others?





General precautions to take while traveling for safety against corona virus

Buy good quality N95 mask Wash hands regularly Drink lots of water. Do not touch your eyes, nose or other openings with hand Avoid crowded places as much as possible Avoid meat/animal products from unknown sources Maintain good physical health. Strong immunity of your body is your only defense against corona virus. Stay alert and look out for people with possible symptoms- fever, coughing etc and stay away. Be prepared in case you are quarantined or develop some symptoms that need medical attention. Do not try to hide it and make it worse. Will I get refund if I cancel the tickets?

No. Airlines will not give full refund or free rescheduling as long as flights are operating. Regular cancellation charges will apply. If flights to a destination is cancelled then only your will be eligible for full refund/free rescheduling. This is because airlines are in the business of making money, virus or no virus. Unless there's a government directive or if the risk becomes too high or flights get uneconomical to operate due to massive cancellations, airlines will continue flying. If your travel date is couple of months from now don't rush to cancel. Watch how situation improves/worsen and take a decision closer to travel date.