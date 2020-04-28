4 million centuries old marvel: Luray Caverns, Virginia, USA

Above: a crystal clear pool inside Luray Caverns, providing 100% reflection of caves above. There're multiple spots like this. The optical illusion they create is captivating.





Adult entry fee at Luray is about 20 USD per person. There are guided tours- visitors are taken to underground caves in small batches. The tour lasts about an hour plus. Visitors need to stick with their group and follow a designated walkway along with their guide.





Take a look at few pics of Luray's underground caves

There was supposed to be a musical chamber where a great Stalacpipe organ plays music. Unable to recall if we visited that spot.



Our guide: Well trained guides take you around the cave, highlighting important spots and their significance. Structures that resemble living being or things are given names.



The time spent exploring Luray Caverns was totally worth. Nature's wonders have no bounds. Happy I would visit it, thanks to my friend.



I read that a new entrance is now made available. Luray is temporarily closed due to Covid-19 and is scheduled to reopen after June 10th.



Luray Caverns is open from 9 AM till 4 PM on weekdays, 5PM/6PM on weekends/select special days. The road we took to reach Luray, Skyline drive is also an interesting place. But April was kind of off season, I was told in October the area will be extremely beautiful.



There was an automobile museum in same campus, will write about it separately.

Similar places I have seen elsewhere are: Belum Caves, AP

Official website of Luray Caverns is https://luraycaverns.com/ . Visit when you are in Washington/Baltimore or nearby areas.

