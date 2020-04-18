My life during Covid-19 Lockdown

My book sales came to an halt as delivery of non essential online orders were suspended. Mixer Grinder at home stopped working. A local repairman came home and fixed it. I should have tried fixing it myself- he removed circuit breaker and provided direct connection. Water filter was serviced just before lockdown (only sediment filter was changed)- It has started showing some signs of trouble but I think it will survive for sometime. My parents are alone at native place. Last visited them in January, wanted to visit again in April/May. Now not sure when can I travel safely again. Did miss drinking tender coconut regularly- managed to have it only twice over a month's time. Will look forward to compensate for it once lockdown ends. Need to wait till fresh supply arrives from Pollachi.

Am I scared?

I will take life as it comes. Yes, there is a little scare of a probably infection. I am taking whatever precautions I can. There will be a bit of risk in future because of this. Have to see how world changes in the post Corona times.





Future Plans

I didn't have any travel plan for April-May-June 2020 period, so didn't suffer any loss or inconvenience.

Had some plans for travel in later part of 2020, now need to see what happens to it. Most probably postpone.

Was scheduled to take part in few events like a travel mart in Trivandrum, had applied for Google Connect Live in October etc. My guess is most of these will be postponed.

Idea of this post is to share some of my personal experiences and notes during the Covid-19 lockdown. I am sure all of us have some stories to tell, sharing mine here. Nothing extraordinary, nothing bad. Do share yours in comments.I had returned from a short trip to Muscat. My travel was between Feb 27 and March 03. At that time the risk was negligible but few days after I came back Chennai reported its first case (March 7th, from a person who came back from Muscat on the same aircraft I had traveled to Muscat)A week after I had returned I had made a few local visits like to restaurants etc. Once the seriousness of the situation dawned upon, I stayed at home. When nationwide lockdown was announced on March 23rd it was 3 weeks since my return from Muscat. No symptoms yet, so one main concern was sorted.This wasn't difficult. I could procure enough rice and other essentials to manage for a week or two. Even after lockdown, since essential services were allowed, getting vegetables and groceries from nearby shops wasn't a big challenge. There was a slight price increase like 10-20% which is understandable. Overall didn't face any crisis w.r.t surviving.I am living in Chennai, one of the worst affected districts in Country. TN is in top 5. Towards the end of Lockdown 1.0, a locality adjacent to ours was declared containment zone and sealed off. This reduced our options on access to shops but could access some shops in other direction. A few doorstep service vehicles for vegetables did arrive.How are you coping with lockdown? I am sure we will come out strong on the other side of this crisis.