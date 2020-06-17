Tikona broadband Chennai long term customer review
I have been using Tikona broadband for about 3 years. When I wanted a home broadband connection, ACT and Airtel were not servicing my location. Tikona was. Couple of quick calls and formalities and my connection was up. About 6 months later ACT and others showed up in my area with slightly better plans but I didn't have any motive to switch (or I was lazy may be). However initially I only had LAN connection because I didn’t have a router. (An airtel router I had wouldn’t work with Tikona). Later I bought a T-Link router. It was mostly plug and play so didn’t need a service person to come home and help.
Pros:
- Fairly reliable service. When there was massive rains in December 2016, Tikona managed to restore the service in about 10 days, while my friends having ACT had to wait for 2-3 weeks. Overall connectivity has been smooth. There are times internet would disconnect and I had to wait several minutes. Once I had to call technician because of this problem but otherwise problem would solve itself if I wait for sometime. I would put reliability at about 85-90%. I had to rely on my airtel mobile data as backup, which is very weak indoors compared to Tikona.
- Some fibre interent operators have launched fancy schemes like 1GBPS, 100 TB offer etc. I am glad Tikona hasn’t gone overboard and has stuck to providing reliable basic service.
- Payment process has been smooth. Didn’t face any issue on excess billing or such. They had offers wherein I would get some discount if I pay for 12-24 months in advance-but I didn’t opt for such schemes. Past experience has thought me that once I part with my money service standards usually drop, so I wanted keep my options open even if it meant I miss an opportunity to save 10-20%.
- Service response is fairly good. A few times I wanted something (Change of tariff plans, connectivity issues etc) my request has been attended to within reasonable time. I had to drop an email and service would be initiated within few days- I like this compared to calling customer care.
- Self service portal is good, but it didn’t have options to request suspension of service.
- They won’t inform when cheaper tariff plans are rolled out. After I opted for some 10 GB, 750 Rs monthly plan in 2016, Tikona launched new plans- 25GB/649 Rs. I was not aware of this for months. Later when I realized I had to request a change of plan. I lost several hundred rupees and lots of GBs because of this.
- When I asked my subscription to be put on hold Tikona staff told me about a 500 GB lifetime validity prepaid scheme that would cost 1000 INR- I didn’t know about this earlier.
- Reminders: At times I get daily reminder calls to pay my bills, with due dates still 7 days away. This is at times annoying- They should remind say 2-3 days before due date. Also calling each time from different numbers is unwarranted.
- Tikona doesn’t seem to have a social media team/portfolio unlike other brands
Leave a Comment