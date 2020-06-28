My thoughts on Bajaj Qute quadricycle: Qute vs Nano vs Alto

I've not driven it, I have only seen it, so this post is not a review of Bajaj Qute but just shares my opinion based on publicly available information.

Bajaj Qute vs Tata Nano

Here's a quick comparison with Bajaj Qute vs Tata Nano vs Maruti Alto 800

Factor Tata Nano Bajaj Qute Maruti Alto 800 Engine 623 cc 216 cc 796 cc Seating capacity 4 4 4 Power 37 BHP 10.8 BHP 47 BHP @6000 RPM Torque 48 NM @ 3000 RPM 16.1 NM @ 4000 RPM 69 NM @3500 RPM Approx on road Price 2 to 4 lakhs over time n variant 3 to 3.6 lakhs 3.6 to 5 lakhs depending on variant Top speed 110 kmph 70 kmph 140 kmph Fuel Economy 22-24 kmpl 35 kmpl 24 kmpl

As you can see, Bajaj Qute's specs are dismal. It is poorer than some motorcycles in 200-300 cc category. Bajaj hasn't really built a car- they added car's outer shell on top auto chassis and motorcycle engine. Despite a weak engine and poor specs, Bajaj Qute's on road price is almost same as what Nano used to cost and it even touches base variant of Maruti Alto 800. So someone looking for a car has absolutely no motive to consider Bajaj Qute.





Bajaj Qute has been positioned as an upgrade over auto rickshaw. Qute costs about a lakh more than an auto rickshaw and you will get the comfort of 4 wheels, lockable doors and marginally more comfortable seats. Qute is being sold as taxi in several cities. I haven't seen a qute being used as personal vehicle (white board).

Qute gives slightly better fuel economy- 35kmpl vs Alto 800's 24 kmpl. This is the only advantage/value proposition Qute has over Alto, so makes some people consider it for taxi instead of alto/auto. Qute has shorter turning radius, lower maintenance cost and few such minor advantages over alto but these things do not influence first time car buyers, so not an advantage in car market.





Qute also has extreme cost cutting- even more severe than Nano. Its windows do NOT roll down- they are sliding type two piece units. Rest of the build quality, materials are also basic. No AC, not even a blower, no power steering, no air bags. So keep your expectations really really low. Bajaj Qute is technically called RE60 and was conceptualized in 2010, unveiled in 2012 and entered markets a few years later. Bajaj Qute is even exported to few countries like Srilanka.





It is not that Bajaj doesn't have a better engine. They have 400 cc engine used in Dominar, 790 cc engine used in KTM which could have been possibly considered to make qute better compete with Alto. Still Qute is made with dismal 216 cc engine. Qute is TVS XL 50 of two wheeler world. Top speed is probably limited to 50-55 kmph if loaded with 3-4 people, limited luggage space, bare minimum comfort and safety would make its owner a joke among his/her friends circle if they buy it as personal vehicle. Spending another lakh more to get an Alto 800 makes more sense for all practical purpose.

Despite its shortfalls, let us give credit to Bajaj for trying a new segment. What do you think about Bajaj Qute?