Current Covid-19 situation and next few months- what to expect?

March: 15 days in isolation ward & two consecutive -ve tests required

April: 10 days without symptoms enough

May: Those spending 3 days without symptoms can be released

June: -------- TBD -----------

July: Just give a mask and send them home ?

But our death per million rate is low!

Yes. We can take solace in whatever data gives us comfort. But we need to manage the crisis, not numbers. Most states are liming testing, under reporting deaths and medical infrastructure is stressed- so there's no way we can breath easy yet.





Where will this lead us?

As of now we've 3.3 lakh cases and doubling nearly 15 days. At this rate projection is as below

By June 30: 6-7 lakhs

By July 31: 24-28 lakhs

By Aug 31: 1-1.1 crore

By Sep 30: 4-4.4 crore

By Oct 31: 16-17.6 crores

By Nov 30: 64-70 crores

By Dec 15: 140 crores

At this point there will be no one left to infect. Hopefully we will develop herd immunity and corona virus will vanish from India as there're no more hosts. There will be lots of inevitable deaths and those who survive should be able to resume normal life from Jan 2021, assuming there's no second wave and those who got infected once and survived will survive future infections if any.





Above is just based on maths. Ground reality may worsen or be better depending on how careful people are, what measures Govt takes and a bit of luck/unluck. We don't have capacity to test crores of people every month, so there will be many infected but not yet tested and officially counted.





So where does this leave us? What to do?

First priority is to stay alive, avoid getting infected. Do whatever it takes.

If your employer is forcing you to work against your comfort without providing adequate preparations and they won't cover your hospital expenses in case you test positive, you might want to think of quitting. One week of hospitalization can wipe out lifetime savings of a middle class family, with no guarantee of survival and no hope of earning that money back in near future.





If you can move to a less infected area, do so. Yes there's a risk of carrying infection to villages, so you need to take precautions and home quarantine for 14 days before moving around. Villages have more space, so maintaining distance is easier. Movements are being allowed since April (with Pass, Sharamik trains, those walking on foot etc) and still big cities remain the hotspots. I feel if anyone wants to go to village from big city Govt should test them and if negative allow to travel. (right now people are traveling without a test and are often tested after reaching destination) This will de-congest city and help contain the virus.





The economy vs pandemic debate

While another extension of lockdown would have helped, Govts are caught between revenue vs health crisis. Airlines would have shut shop and declared bankruptcy if not allowed to fly for few more months. State governments badly need revenue from Alcohol sales so decisions were taken to open shops. Other relaxations were also facilitated primarily because Govt wants tax from commercial activities, not because it is safe to open economy. It is true that without income a lot more will die of hunger than the virus, so Govt has taken a calculated risk. It will appear wrong to those who have steady income and can work from home forever but others will be happy they can go out and earn. Despite court suggestions Govts are not keen to reinforce strict lockdowns.





Because this is one of its kind situation it is lot easier to comment what should have been done differently 2-3 months ago.





Let us see how next few months will pan out.