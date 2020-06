Anjali Waterpark, Kajre, Udupi

Mysuru has GRS Fantasy Park , Ramanagara has WonderLa, Bengaluru has Lumbini and Mangaluru has Pilikula. Why should Udupi miss out on the waterpark action? I didn't know Udupi had a waterpark. Noticed it recently while riding towards Hebri.





ನೋಡುಬಾ ನಮ್ಮೂರ: ಉಡುಪಿಯಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಹೊಸ ವಾಟರ್ ಪಾರ್ಕ್.. ಕುಟುಂಬದೊಂದಿಗೆ ನೀರಾಟದ ಮೋಜು ಸವಿಯಲು ಹತ್ತಿರದಲ್ಲೇ ಇದೆ ಅಂಜಲಿ ವಾಟರ್ ಪಾರ್ಕ್. ಇನ್ನು ಮೈಸೂರು, ಮಂಗಳೂರು, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಹೋಗುವ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ.





Anjali Water Park is Udupi's own theme park, albeit a small one.

While riding from Brahmavara towards Hebri I saw the sign board and decided to explore. Anjali water park was apparently launched in October 2018. Almost 2 years but is currently shut due to Covid-19.

Anjali waterpark is not as huge as GRS or WonderLa but has multiple attractions in its small campus- couple of slides, pool and more. Whatever I could see from outside I clicked a few pics. Currently Anjali waterpark is shut because of Covid-19 lockdown. Few maintenance staff there had no idea when it may reopen.