Anjali Waterpark, Kajre, Udupi

ನೋಡುಬಾ ನಮ್ಮೂರ: ಉಡುಪಿಯಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಹೊಸ ವಾಟರ್ ಪಾರ್ಕ್.. ಕುಟುಂಬದೊಂದಿಗೆ ನೀರಾಟದ ಮೋಜು ಸವಿಯಲು ಹತ್ತಿರದಲ್ಲೇ ಇದೆ ಅಂಜಲಿ ವಾಟರ್ ಪಾರ್ಕ್. ಇನ್ನು ಮೈಸೂರು, ಮಂಗಳೂರು, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಹೋಗುವ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ.

Anjali Water Park is Udupi's own theme park, albeit a small one.

While riding from Brahmavara towards Hebri I saw the sign board and decided to explore. Anjali water park was apparently launched in October 2018. Almost 2 years but is currently shut due to Covid-19.

Anjali waterpark is not as huge as GRS or WonderLa but has multiple attractions in its small campus- couple of slides, pool and more. Whatever I could see from outside I clicked a few pics. Currently Anjali waterpark is shut because of Covid-19 lockdown. Few maintenance staff there had no idea when it may reopen.

Fees: Monday to Friday, entry fee is INR 350 for adults, INR 250 for kids. Weekend rate I forgot to ask, probably another 100-150 rupees more. This is pre-covid rate. When they reopen depending on restrictions such as how many guests allowed, what all other social distancing steps required, I guess price may see a revision. To give a comparison, GRS Entry fee is about INR 750, for Wonderla it is about INR 1000. For a smaller facility, Anjali Waterpark's rates are proportionate and reasonable.

Looks like there's a restaurant inside. Should be, because there's nothing else nearby. Also I think they have few more activities indoor- couldn't see from outside.





How tor reach Anjali Water Park?

Anjali Waterpark is available on Google maps- search for Anjali Waterpark, Kajre.

Anjali waterpark is about 30 kms from Udupi town. To reach by bus, take any bus going towards Hebri from Brahmavara. After Petri get down at Kajre. Look for signage like below. This is where you need to turn from main road and walk about one km to reach Anjali waterpark. Auto should be available in Petri town if you need it.

Anjali waterpark is a great option to residents of Udupi. They don't have to spend taking their family to Mangaluru/Mysuru/Bengaluru and can have a day full of fun locally. Hope they reopen soon.





Varanga lake Basadi, Barkuru, Kodi Bengre, Seeta Nadi are some of the other attractions nearby.





Disclaimer: I've not gone inside or tried their service. This post is purely based on what I accidentally saw from outside. Facility is currently closed, opening date not known as of now.