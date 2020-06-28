Salumarada Timmakka Tree Park near Manipal
Tree Park is Manipal’s latest attraction. It is a large natural forest area enhanced with some displays, attractions and information. I visited the tree park recently and found it totally worth it. This post gives you detailed insight as to what to expect at Tree Park Manipal.
Attractions at Salumarada Timmakka Tree Park Manipal
1. Tree Houses (two in number): Small elevated platform accessible via ladder
2. Adventure Zone (only for kids below 14 years)- kids can try ropewalking, slides etc). Even a mini ziplining is being setup. When I visited there was no operator/staff- guessing these facilities will be at its best post covid crisis once tourist inflow increases.
3. Elevated walk way
4. Exhibits showcasing regional specialties- Kambala, Huli Vesha, birds, insects, animals etc. Yakshagana was missing
5. Lots of trees, rest areas and swings to sit on
6. Mini nursery from where you can buy saplings
7. Information displays pertaining to wildlife
8. Mini waterfall- not yet operational- made with pumped water, not natural
9. Few social awareness messages related to wildlife, forests etc
10. Amphitheater
11. Water feeding spots for birds
12. Herbal Garden, with medicinal plants
13. A café- for food requirements of visitors
What I found missing at Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park
- No exhibit on Yakshagana. Since Kambala, Hulivesha etc were represented, one exhibit on Yakshagana will also be nice.
- No birds. Didn't see any birds in the entire forest. Authorities should lure birds with some food and water, or bring some captured birds from zoos and let them live the the tree park campus freely. Bit of real birds and animals will make tree park more lively.
- No information on trees- like species etc. The park doesn't have too many varieties of trees. An existing forest with normal trees is converted into tree park, hence diversity of trees is minimum. Forest department can plant some bamboos and other trees- over time it will be added attraction.
Additional information: Ticket prices at Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park
Timing: Open from 10 AM till 6 PM, no lunch break. On some days they may close early if there're no visitors.
How to reach? You can drive following Google Maps. Autos/taxis can be hired from Manipal city to reach Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park. Approx distance from city centre is about 5-7 kms.
Leave a Comment