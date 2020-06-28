Salumarada Timmakka Tree Park near Manipal

Tree Park is Manipal’s latest attraction. It is a large natural forest area enhanced with some displays, attractions and information. I visited the tree park recently and found it totally worth it. This post gives you detailed insight as to what to expect at Tree Park Manipal.

Attractions at Salumarada Timmakka Tree Park Manipal

1. Tree Houses (two in number): Small elevated platform accessible via ladder

2. Adventure Zone (only for kids below 14 years)- kids can try ropewalking, slides etc). Even a mini ziplining is being setup. When I visited there was no operator/staff- guessing these facilities will be at its best post covid crisis once tourist inflow increases.

3. Elevated walk way

4. Exhibits showcasing regional specialties- Kambala, Huli Vesha, birds, insects, animals etc. Yakshagana was missing

5. Lots of trees, rest areas and swings to sit on

6. Mini nursery from where you can buy saplings

7. Information displays pertaining to wildlife

8. Mini waterfall- not yet operational- made with pumped water, not natural

9. Few social awareness messages related to wildlife, forests etc