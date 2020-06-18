Entering Karnataka-Latest Quarantine Rules! June 2020

Thursday, June 18, 2020
This post is being designed to serve as single point reference for those looking to enter Karnataka and worried about ever changing quarantine rules. I will keep this updated as and when new rules come in.
Current rules for entering Karnataka, as of 18 June 2020

Permission Process: 
Only self registration is required, no need to wait for approval.
Apply on Seva Singhu por

tal- need to select entry points- only 400 slots per day, so need to plan few days in advance. Site works well early morning hours, may hang often during day time.

Quarantine rules for Asymptomatic visitors

Entering from

Institutional Quarantine

Home Quarantine

Exceptions

Maharashtra

7 days

 7 days

ministers & politicians, military, pregnant women, seriously ill people are exempted from institutional quarantine

Delhi & Tamil Nadu

3 days

11 days

 

Rest of India

0

14 days

 

Movement within Karnataka

0 days    

0 days

 

 Abroad

0

14 days 

 

 

 

 

 

Rules for those having symptoms (High temperature, severe cough, respiratory illness): Can't board flight/train, hospitalization if arriving at state border.

Current Covid-19 status in Karnataka (June 18)- 
#10 in total cases and active cases (statewise). Udupi district most affected with 1000+ cases.

Total Cases

Active Cases

Recovered Cases

Deaths

 7734    

 2824

 4804

 182

What is open in Karnataka?
Following facilities are operating in Karnataka with lots of rules and restrictions
  • KSRTC Bus services across the state, private buses in some regions
  • Hotels & Lodges
  • Temples 
  • Malls
  • Many tourist attractions
  • Essential services
Things to note:
  • Institutional Quarantine is usually assigned in destination district, not at border
  • Home Quarantine violation may result in FIR and or Institutional Quarantine- Tracking may be done remotely via mobile phone tower signal
  • There was no stamp on the hand or seal on the house when I entered on June 10th, but this may change depending on local authorities and latest rules.
Disclaimer: All information as available on official sites & media releases at the time of compiling. For reference only.  Rules are subject to change at regular intervals.

