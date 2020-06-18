Entering Karnataka-Latest Quarantine Rules! June 2020
This post is being designed to serve as single point reference for those looking to enter Karnataka and worried about ever changing quarantine rules. I will keep this updated as and when new rules come in.
Current rules for entering Karnataka, as of 18 June 2020
Permission Process:
Only self registration is required, no need to wait for approval.
Apply on Seva Singhu por
tal- need to select entry points- only 400 slots per day, so need to plan few days in advance. Site works well early morning hours, may hang often during day time.
Quarantine rules for Asymptomatic visitors
|
Entering from
|
Institutional Quarantine
|
Home Quarantine
|
Exceptions
|
Maharashtra
|
|
|
ministers & politicians, military, pregnant women, seriously ill people are exempted from institutional quarantine
|
Delhi & Tamil Nadu
|
3 days
|
11 days
|
|
Rest of India
|
0
|
14 days
|
|
Movement within Karnataka
|
0 days
|
0 days
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rules for those having symptoms (High temperature, severe cough, respiratory illness): Can't board flight/train, hospitalization if arriving at state border.
Current Covid-19 status in Karnataka (June 18)-
#10 in total cases and active cases (statewise). Udupi district most affected with 1000+ cases.
|
Total Cases
|
Active Cases
|
Recovered Cases
|
Deaths
|
|
|
|
Source: https://www.covid19india.org/
What is open in Karnataka?
Following facilities are operating in Karnataka with lots of rules and restrictions
- KSRTC Bus services across the state, private buses in some regions
- Hotels & Lodges
- Temples
- Malls
- Many tourist attractions
- Essential services
Things to note:
- Institutional Quarantine is usually assigned in destination district, not at border
- Home Quarantine violation may result in FIR and or Institutional Quarantine- Tracking may be done remotely via mobile phone tower signal
- There was no stamp on the hand or seal on the house when I entered on June 10th, but this may change depending on local authorities and latest rules.
Disclaimer: All information as available on official sites & media releases at the time of compiling. For reference only. Rules are subject to change at regular intervals.
