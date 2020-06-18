Entering Karnataka-Latest Quarantine Rules! June 2020

Current rules for entering Karnataka, as of 18 June 2020





Permission Process:

Only self registration is required, no need to wait for approval.



tal- need to select entry points- only 400 slots per day, so need to plan few days in advance. Site works well early morning hours, may hang often during day time. Apply on Seva Singhu portal- need to select entry points- only 400 slots per day, so need to plan few days in advance. Site works well early morning hours, may hang often during day time.





Quarantine rules for Asymptomatic visitors





Entering from Institutional Quarantine Home Quarantine Exceptions Maharashtra 7 days 7 days ministers & politicians, military, pregnant women, seriously ill people are exempted from institutional quarantine Delhi & Tamil Nadu 3 days 11 days Rest of India 0 14 days Movement within Karnataka 0 days 0 days Abroad 0 14 days



Rules for those having symptoms (High temperature, severe cough, respiratory illness): Can't board flight/train, hospitalization if arriving at state border.





Current Covid-19 status in Karnataka (June 18)-

#10 in total cases and active cases (statewise). Udupi district most affected with 1000+ cases.

Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Cases Deaths 7734 2824 4804 182





What is open in Karnataka?

Following facilities are operating in Karnataka with lots of rules and restrictions

KSRTC Bus services across the state, private buses in some regions

Hotels & Lodges

Temples

Malls

Many tourist attractions

Essential services

Things to note:

Institutional Quarantine is usually assigned in destination district, not at border

Home Quarantine violation may result in FIR and or Institutional Quarantine- Tracking may be done remotely via mobile phone tower signal

There was no stamp on the hand or seal on the house when I entered on June 10th, but this may change depending on local authorities and latest rules. Disclaimer: All information as available on official sites & media releases at the time of compiling. For reference only. Rules are subject to change at regular intervals.





This post is being designed to serve as single point reference for those looking to enter Karnataka and worried about ever changing quarantine rules. I will keep this updated as and when new rules come in.