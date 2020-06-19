Karnataka launches Caravan tourism- Analysis

In the post covid-19 era, it is probably safer to travel in your own safe environment such as own vehicle and caravans that can minimize our exposure to others.

Karnataka has finally launched an initiative to promote caravan tourism. Chief Minister has inaugurated a motorhome this week and press release says Campervan Camps is the operator for Caravan tourism. But I am unable to locate their website online and no journalist who published Govt issued press release has bothered to cross check. So it is not clear where to book, what is the cost, where we can go and other finer details required to plan a camping holiday in Karnataka. Read Indian Express report here

Caravan tourism was already active albeit without Government blessing. Trippy wheels is already renting caravans (read my detailed caravan experience review here).

A website, https://www.luxecamper.com/package-listing is announcing camping holidays ranging between 40000-90000 + tax for 3-5 day camping holidays. This feels expensive compared to TrippyWheelz 2500-5000 per day rental+ fuel.

Camping sites: Karnataka Govt has planned caravan parking sites at Hampi, Gokarna, Sakaleshpura, Kuduremukha, Badami, Beluru, Halebeedu, Sakrebailu (near Shivamogga) and Kodagu. It needs to be seen when these facilities will be ready and what exactly they offer. A typical caravan camping facility needs provision to empty the caravan toilet, fresh water supply, lots of parking space with security/fencing and some additional facilities like campfire sites, shelters etc. Also will be good idea to open up these sites for tent pitching- like regular travelers can carry a tent and be able to stay overnight in these campsites even if they haven't come in a caravan. Few toilet and bathing facilities, protection from strong wind, wild animals and theft are important elements of a campsite.

Mullayyanagiri, Shettihalli church (in summer), Ottinene (Baindoor), Rocks and hills of Tumkur are other potential caravan camping sites in my opinion.

Can’t drive- have to hire a driver. Caravans come with yellow board, hence those with car driving license can’t drive it. One has to hire a driver or rather, caravan company will issue a caravan only with driver. This is one big difference between caravan holiday in India and abroad.

Factors to keep in mind while planning caravan tours:

1. Number of people: Caravans can accommodate only a small number of people. So per person cost will be higher.

2. Where to park: Till well established parking facilities for caravans come up, safest place to park will be someone’s private property. So you’ve to figure out where to park on your route. Parking in public places/roadside will attract unwanted attention, potential safety risk and possible harassment by local police.

3. Cost: Caravans are supposed to save hotel expenses. But depending on pricing model and extra expenses (fuel, toll etc) you've to assess if the entire trip will be in your budget.

What Govt of Karnataka needs to do

Develop above mentioned caravan camping sites with security and infrastructure. Without cheap, safe and well equipped parking spots, Caravan tourism will not take off.

Sensitize local police about caravan tourism, train them not to harass those who have parked caravans and camping

Publish DOs & DON'Ts of Caravan touring- who is responsible to clear the trash, where all NOT OK to light a stove/campfire (forest fire risk), how does timing restriction apply to campers (like most tourist places close by say 6 PM- can caravan guests stay back nearby?

Provide adequate support and publicity for caravan operating companies.

Karnataka tourism is also planning Agri tourism, schemes to promote local destinations (Nodubaa nammura etc), a new tourism website and more. Best wishes to them.

Are you excited about Caravan tourism? I am watching this closely- can't afford to spend a lot of money- if there are economic options will definitely try with family/friends.