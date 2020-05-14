My 10 most memorable road trips
Now that flying is grounded, time to revisit some old memories, particularly road trips. In this post I am compiling a list of my 10 best road trips till date. A few of these were solo but most were with friends and family.
Probably my longest road trip of all times- Almost a month on the road in Tata Nanos. Starting in Ahmadabad, we drove to Surat, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Mangaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolhapur, Solhapur, Nasik and back to Mumbai. Trip was sponsored by Tata Motors. I was covering the green route as Official Blogger while Sankara and Deb covered the other two routes for north India.
Had to attend a family function in UP. Went to Delhi, rented a Swift Dzire from Myles, drove overnight to UP, then to Amritsar, Himachal Pradesh (McLeodGunj), Punjab and back to Delhi. 5 days, 2000 kms, 5 states. Read more here
Golden Temple, Jalianwala Bagh, Wagha Border, HPCA Cricket Stadium, Doraha fort etc. I had a damage to the car during the trip- read more here
3. Copenhagen to Berlin by bus and ferry
My first international cross country journey, in a bus from Copenhagen to Berlin, including a ferry ride across the Scandinavian seas. Was a quick weekend trip to explore Berlin city. Read more here
4. Self Drive car rental in New Zealand
Memorable 4 day solo road trip in New Zealand around Auckland. Visited Muriwai and other places
Read more here.
5. 48 hours/1200 kms in XUV500-Blr to Murudeshwara
Just one weekend and 1200 kms drive. Started Friday night from Bengaluru with friends, in an XUV500 rented from Myles. Drove overnight to Murudeshwara, where we have a scuba diving session in Netrani Islands. Drove to Udupi and next day back to Bengaluru via Agumbe and Kuppalli.
more photos here, XUV500 review here
Those days there was no usage limit. We just had to fill fuel, so I could cover 600 kms a day without speed limit or usage limit. These days rental companies are imposing per day usage limit and extra charge for excess kms. 80 kmph Speed Governors are installed. So same trip will cost 3x more now and will take more time.
6. Ertiga Roadtrip-BLR-Jog falls-Dandeli-Karwar-Gokarna-Chikmagalur-BLR
Another memorable road trip with family. Started from Bengaluru, picked up friends, drove to Shivamogga, Jog falls, Unchalli Falls, Dandeli, Syntheri Rocks. 2 nights in Dandeli with White water rafting, then on to Karwar, Murudeshwara and Gokarna.
On final day we left by sunrise from Gokarna, hiked up Yana rocks, returned via Shivamogga (lunch), Mullayyanagiri (sunset) and reached Bengaluru for dinner.
Ertiga was perfect allrounder. Ertiga review here
7. Luxury ride: BMW 320d to Mysuru
Spent 2 days with BMW 320D driving it between Bengaluru and Mysuru.
I've driven few other luxury cars including Maserati Ghibli, GLA class, E Class, C Class and A Class but the BMW 320d from Zoomcar was the longest (2 days)- all other rides were shorter- like few hours.
My first brush with luxury, though it was the cheapest variant without many bells and whistles.
Also read: What you don't get for 38 lakhs * BMW Photoshoot 1 *
8. Gold Coast Australia Self Drive
Self Drive in Australia visiting several monuments and national parks including Lamington National Park, Hinze Dam, Byron Bay, Springbrook National Park and more.
9. Dubai 4x4 Safari
Drove a Landcruiser Prado on the sands of Dubai- had great fun.
10. Tata Safari SOUL Drive Goa
Bengaluru to Goa and back in Tata Safari, in an event organized by Tata Motors. Visited foot of Doodhsagar falls.
A few other noteworthy trips include Bike trip to Wayanad, road trip to Kadapa, Assam and Meghalaya in an Ecosport and my first road trip with Skoda Octavia.
Which are your most memorable road trips?
Post idea triggered after seeing a tweet by Atul Maharaj.
Related posts: Berlin Victory tower * House of world cultures etc
