Covid-19 Pandemic terminologies explained

1 Self Qurantine/Home Quarantine Quarantine at home

2 Institutional Quarantine Quarantine at a Govt specified location

3 Isolation Ward Infected persons are monitored in a dedicated area of Covid-19 treatment facility

4 ICU Intensive care unit

5 Ventilator An apparatus that assists in breathing. Required when an infected person is facing severe breathing problems

6 Shelter in Place A term used in US States to indicate people shouldn’t step out of their homes

7 Curfew/Section 144 Prohibitory order that makes it illegal for people to come to street, form a group or hold any public activity

8 Containment Zone A locality/ward with multiple positive cases, sealed off to prevent further spread of virus

